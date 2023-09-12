Emery is the first kiwi chick to hatch at the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow this season.

The first chick of the 2023-24 season has hatched at the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow in Taupō.

The kiwi, who has been named Emery, hatched between 5.30am and 7am on Tuesday, September 5.

It won’t be known whether Emery is female or male until its feathers are sent for DNA testing at a later stage of development.

Emery’s egg was collected from Maungataniwha in Northland and brought to Taupō to hatch and grow in safety.

Emery will spend the next few weeks getting used to life outside the egg at the Burrow, before heading to the Napier kiwi creche for a few months.

When it reaches a “stoat-proof” weight of about 1kg, Forest Lifeforce will release Emery into Pohokura, which neighbours Maungataniwha.