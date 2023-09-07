Christopher Luxon was in Hamilton today where he met with members of the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Photo / Mike Scott

Christopher Luxon was in Hamilton today where he met with members of the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Photo / Mike Scott

Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon made a brief campaign visit to Hamilton today where he spoke to the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Luxon, like Prime Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday, joined chamber members for an address and a question and answer session at The Pā at the University of Waikato.

He was joined by Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka, Waikato MP Tim van de Molen, Taupo MP Louise Upston, National candidate for Hamilton East Ryan Hamilton and outgoing List MP David Bennett.

Luxon showed himself impressed by the recently opened student space The Pā, saying: “Neil [Quigley, University of Waikato vice chancellor] and Alister [Jones, deputy vice chancellor]... You have built an outstanding building and facility, you should be incredibly proud of this asset.”

In his address, Luxon echoed Hipkins’ sentiment of optimism and confidence, with Luxon saying New Zealand was a “fantastic” country, “filled with endless potential”.

“We have smart, talented, determined, creative people, that can foot up with anybody in the world. We are... in the middle of the Asia-Pacific region, the most dynamic part of the globe...There should be no reason why we can’t go out there in the world and build one of the leading, small, advanced countries on planet earth.”

Chris Luxon was in Hamilton today where he spoke to Chamber of Commerce members. Photo / Mike Scott

Luxon also trumpeted National’s campaign slogan “get New Zealand back on track” and said his focus was on rebuilding and growing the economy, reducing inflation and the cost of living, restoring law and order and boosting health and education outcomes.

“So that all New Zealanders get their shot at the Kiwi dream - whatever that may be.”

He also highlighted the importance of infrastructure saying: “I’m always reminded when I come to the Waikato of the Waikato Expressway. I was here about a year ago and I met a lovely vet and she said to me: ‘Chris, since the Waikato Expressway has come in, I’ve been able to do one or two extra farm visits and jobs a day... and the cool thing is I can race home to my two young daughters at the end of the day much quicker as well’,” Luxon said.

“When you do infrastructure, while it has economic benefits, [it also has] social benefits and also environmental benefits. That’s what we need a lot more of in this country.”

Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon was in Hamilton today to address the NZ Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

After his speech and a brief question and answer session, Luxon took some time to mingle with the chamber members.

When asked what National’s focus was for the Waikato, Luxon reiterated the plans of extending the Expressway to Piarere, “opening up State Highway 29″ and the four-lane freeway plans connecting Hamilton with Whangārei and Tauranga.

He also highlighted National’s commitment to setting up a medical school at the University of Waikato.

Luxon’s visit to Hamilton was a short one as he was off to Tauranga to attend the Zespri Aims Games.











