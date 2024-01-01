The death toll is climbing as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, final polls suggest a coalition between National, Act and NZ First, and specialist groups continue the search for Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

As the year draws to a close, Waikato Herald is taking stock of 2023. What moved readers most? As part of a 12-day series, Waikato Herald reporter Danielle Zollickhofer looks at the top stories each month. Welcome to day 10: October.

Nationally, October 2023 was dominated by the election and the start of the inquest into the Christchurch terror attack.

The search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao continued and the Israeli government declared war after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

However, in the Waikato things were looking more cheerful: a new berry farm celebrated its opening in line with the start of the PYO season and TikTok star Haukatangi Heta released a comedy web series about Te Awamutu.

Also, a special Morrinsville boy made big headlines and in not one, but two historic votes, Thames-Coromandel District and Hauraki District councils opted to establish Māori Wards.

Other big stories in the region were:

National Nude Gardening Day

National Nude Gardening Day, not to be confused with World Naked Gardening Day, held in May, traditionally takes place on the Saturday of Labour weekend, as part of National Gardening Week.

Alice de Wet, marketing manager of the New Zealand Federation of Naturists, said Nude Gardening Day was a worldwide phenomenon that was not just reserved for naturists.

“We invite everyone to try it – at your local club or in your own back garden.

Alice de Wet, NZ Naturist Foundation and fellow gardener, preparing for a bumper Nude Gardening Day.

New Zealand Liberation Museum opens in France

New Zealand Liberation Museum Te Arawhata opened in Le Quesnoy, France.

Apart from former governor-general of New Zealand and former soldier Sir Jerry Mateparae, Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan and Deputy Mayor Liz Stowyk, travelled to the town, because Cambridge is a sister city of Le Quesnoy.

The town was liberated on November 4, 1918, after four years of German occupation. Citizens were freed by the New Zealand Division, with soldiers using ladders to scale the walls that surrounded the town.

The NZ Liberation Museum, Te Arawhata in Le Quesnoy, France features soldiers created by Weta Workshop.

Holiday shattered by shared fears for homeland

A young Israeli tourist, living in Taupo, dreamed of going to Hobbiton but might have to go to war instead.

Gili Hazani should be enjoying her dream holiday in New Zealand, instead she was contemplating a return to active duty in her homeland of Israel.

The 22-year-old is in New Zealand on a working holiday visa - a trip she has been planning for a long time.

She sat down with the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald to describe the experience of watching from afar, as her country was attacked and to urge people to remember the humans at the centre of the conflict.

Israeli woman Gili Hazani, 22, is on her dream trip to New Zealand but may have to return to Israel to rejoin the military.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

