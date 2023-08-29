It has continued to baffle me as every General Election cycles around. Why is it that a sizable constituency of twenty-four percent of the population is ignored as a potential dance partner? Photo / Getty Images

Taranaki-King Country electorate recruitment and rostering manager Ian McLauchlan reports staff are well advanced in their planning for the forthcoming General Election, which will be held on Saturday, October 14.

He says about 75 per cent of the staff needed have already been allocated positions, but there are vacancies.

“We have been pleased with the response in most areas, but in the more sparsely populated areas finding staff has been a challenge,” he says.

“We need applications from people who are willing to travel to and work in the country areas around Te Kuiti and Ōtorohanga.

“Staff who are willing to be on standby for Election Day are also required.”

All positions are paid and start at the Living Wage and paid training is provided for all successful applicants.

Ian says the team has been impressed by the skill level of applicants.

“This is your exciting opportunity to be a part of democracy in action by providing a service to people in your community.”

Anyone interested in a working role in the General Election can apply at work.elections.nz