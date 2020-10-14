Election 2020: Party Leaders make last push for Waikato voters

National MP for Hamilton West Tim Macindoe presenting National Party leader Judith Collins with homemade plum jam from one of his constituents. Photo / Tom Rowland

Tom Rowland

It was a busy final week on the campaign trail for the leaders of the major parties as Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins both made stops in Hamilton to make one last plea for votes.

Labour leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in town on Monday, going on a walkabout at The Base, Te Rapa, and once again being treated like a superstar with hundreds of people crowding to get a selfie.

She visited several local businesses, speaking to employees and employers, asking how they were faring in the wake of Covid-19.

Speaking to Waikato News, Ardern said the Waikato region continues to be a beating heart for the central North Island, and she was not surprised to hear that Hamilton was up for the Most Beautiful City of the Year award.

"Obviously I'm biased growing up in the Waikato and I've been to Hamilton many times, but I was just walking through the Hamilton Gardens and its just a reminder of how beautiful the green spaces are in Hamilton and of course that coupled with the river, they have just done a really good job of beautifying the spaces in Hamilton," Ardern said.

"The council has done a really good job at using that natural environment and proudly celebrating that with things like the river walk.

"There is a lot of work to try and turn the city around to the river and I think that is a big change I've noticed. They are doing a lot to showcase how special the Waikato River is."

Ardern also said the launch of the Hamilton to Auckland commuter rail next year will be a crucial first link in providing more connectivity in the Waikato.

"We want to give options and choices to commuters. Our goal is to get the Hamilton to Auckland service up and running and then look at the extensions beyond that and that would be, how can we link rail into Tauranga and an inter-regional rail."

On Wednesday, while there was not a superstar welcome for Judith Collins in Hamilton, there was a standing ovation of close to 100 supporters packed into Cafe Agora for the National Party leader's visit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media flanked by Labour party candidates Dr Gaurav Sharma for Hamilton West, left, and Jamie Strange for Hamilton East. Photo / Amelia Wade

Speaking to the crowd, Collins also made one final plea for votes and said National was focused on the things that matter, such as the economy.

"We are expected to give some backbone to Government policy and do the right things for our children and grandchildren which is to pay down debt," Collins said.

"My opponents have a message that we can just spend money and not pay it back, it's a wonderful concept, I am thinking of talking to my bank about it."

Collins also made a policy announcement saying National wants to establish a Seniors Commissioner but she would not commit to any new spending for seniors, instead saying they would benefit from National's proposed tax cuts.

"Retirees are not the super-rich, but simply hard-working Kiwis who have saved for retirement. Only a National Government can commit to not introducing a wealth tax on retirees.

"My vision is for New Zealand to be a nation where seniors are respected, feel safe and secure and quality health treatment is available in a timely manner."

On Wednesday night Act leader David Seymour was also in Hamilton at FMG Stadium, while Green Party co-leader James Shaw visited the city on Sunday.