Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh emphasised the meticulous work done in preparation for print to ensure a high-quality book.

“We have worked closely with the printer to ensure a high-quality publication, and we are confident that the book will exceed expectations,” he said.

With strong community interest, pre-orders have already surpassed 282 copies.

The chamber has committed to printing 500 as they expect further demand once the physical book is available.

“We appreciate the confidence the public has placed in the genealogy group by placing so many orders without actually seeing a hard copy of the book,” said Metcalfe.

“Neither the genealogy group nor the chamber had the financial resources to go down the usual path of printing a book and then selling it, so we had to be innovative and take a leap of faith that the public would support the idea of pre-orders. And they have.

“We have been delighted with the support we have received.”

A Bricks & Mortar Legacy is scheduled for delivery in November, in time for Christmas gift buying.

Pre-orders can be placed through the chamber’s dedicated book site www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book and members of the Te Awamutu Genealogy group can be found at the Pirongia Market on the last Sunday in the month for those who are reluctant to order online.

All the research and writing for the book has been done pro bono and proceeds from sales will go back into the community once costs are recovered.