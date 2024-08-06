Advertisement
Eight-year historical project into final phase

Waikato Herald
Locally published book in final production phase.

After eight years of in-depth research, photo selection, editing, and proofing, the locally conceived book A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957 has achieved a significant milestone: it is now with the printer.

Led by the Te Awamutu Genealogy group in partnership with the Te Awamutu Business Chamber, this project has been a significant undertaking on behalf of the community to record the history of 32 iconic commercial buildings.

“The creation of this book has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and we are immensely proud of the information, stories, and photos we’ve gathered,” remarked Sandra Metcalfe, project lead and one of the researchers.

Metcalfe has guided the project through its various phases, with author Alan Hall.

They are both delighted and relieved that the book is now moving forward to the printing stage.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh emphasised the meticulous work done in preparation for print to ensure a high-quality book.

“We have worked closely with the printer to ensure a high-quality publication, and we are confident that the book will exceed expectations,” he said.

With strong community interest, pre-orders have already surpassed 282 copies.

The chamber has committed to printing 500 as they expect further demand once the physical book is available.

“We appreciate the confidence the public has placed in the genealogy group by placing so many orders without actually seeing a hard copy of the book,” said Metcalfe.

“Neither the genealogy group nor the chamber had the financial resources to go down the usual path of printing a book and then selling it, so we had to be innovative and take a leap of faith that the public would support the idea of pre-orders. And they have.

“We have been delighted with the support we have received.”

A Bricks & Mortar Legacy is scheduled for delivery in November, in time for Christmas gift buying.

Pre-orders can be placed through the chamber’s dedicated book site www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book and members of the Te Awamutu Genealogy group can be found at the Pirongia Market on the last Sunday in the month for those who are reluctant to order online.

All the research and writing for the book has been done pro bono and proceeds from sales will go back into the community once costs are recovered.

