Duncan & Ebbett Hamilton won the Supreme Retailer of the Year award.

Jaguar Land Rover NZ’s Hamilton dealer, in Te Rapa, was crowned Supreme Retailer of the Year and also took home another three gongs at the Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand Retailer of the Year Awards.

Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand says Duncan & Ebbett Hamilton took out the supreme award after a stellar 12 months of sales where the team not only achieved more than 110 per cent of its target in new car sales, but clocked up the highest number of Jaguar sales as well as the highest Net Promoter Score across the retail network.

For the team’s outstanding work, the Hamilton retailer was also awarded Jaguar Retailer of the Year, Jaguar Land Rover Parts Team Award, Jaguar Land Rover Business Manager Award, and runner-up in Jaguar Land Rover New Car Sales Team Award.

Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand chief executive Steve Kenchington says: “Every year we are incredibly proud to celebrate our retail network and award those who have achieved significant results. The dedication and commitment shown by the team at Duncan & Ebbett Hamilton is truly inspiring and one that everyone at Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand is proud of.”

Duncan & Ebbett Hamilton dealer principal Martin Westall says: “Our team has worked incredibly hard this year, and the results speak for themselves. Being awarded the Supreme Retailer of the Year and four other recognitions from the retail network is very well deserved for everyone involved. It is a brilliant way to celebrate our team’s efforts and gives us extra drive for the year ahead.”

Archibald and Shorter North Shore won the Land Rover Retailer of the Year, as well as the Jaguar Land Rover Service Team Award, Bayswater European won the Jaguar Land Rover New Car Sales Team Award, Archibald’s Christchurch won the Jaguar Land Rover Approved Pre-Owned Award and Archibald and Shorter Greenlane won the Jaguar Land Rover Marketing Award.