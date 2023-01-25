Waipa District Council says it has no plans to temporarily suspend the recycling service but that option is not off the table. Photo / Supplied

Waipā continues to feel the bite of New Zealand’s nationwide driver shortage with ongoing disruption to the district’s recycling services, meaning normal collection schedules are unable to be undertaken now, or in the foreseeable future.

The district council says it has no plans right now to temporarily suspend the recycling service but that option is “not off the table”. Council’s contractor Metallic Sweeping is one of the hundreds of Kiwi companies struggling to find trained Class 4 drivers. The driver shortage, combined with illness, is hitting hard nationwide and Waipā is not immune, said Waipā District Council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson.

“Those in big cities are seeing it impacting on bus services; there’s literally no one to drive the buses. In July last year, between sickness and the driver shortage, Auckland Transport was dealing with 1500 bus service cancellations each day,” he said.

“Here in Waipā, it’s our recycling service which has been hit and we’re continuing to see slower-than-normal pick-ups. It means our normal collection schedules simply can’t be maintained at the moment, or in the foreseeable future.

Photo / Supplied

“We’ve seen exactly the same issue in Hamilton and in other parts of the country with recycling and rubbish services. No one likes it, least of all us.”

Metallic Sweeping managing director Clive Peter said the company was doing all it could to get more trained drivers, as fast as possible. Metallic was working with specialist consultants to fast-track skilled drivers from overseas and had offered their staff incentives to find new workmates.

“If our staff can introduce us to a friend or family member who will commit to driving for six months, they will get a finder’s fee in return,” Peter said. “We are also working directly with government agencies, trying to find suitable people, sending them out on a test run and seeing if they like it. We’ve had one driver sign up that way and we’re hopeful of others.”

Metallic had pulled an experienced driver up from the South Island and temporarily based him in Waipā and was actively seeking retired Class 4 drivers for part-time work. They will also consider recruiting Class 2 drivers and helping them secure a Class 4 licence.

Peter said driver wages had been increased but freight companies, also desperate for drivers, were “fishing in the same pond”.

Photo / Supplied

“The difference is that we can offer drivers a five-day-a-week local day job, with no requirement to be away at night or on weekends. That’s hugely attractive for families.”

Hudson said the council would continue to support Metallic in whatever way it could. Council staff were busy getting information out as quickly as possible about changes to routes and pick-ups, he said.

“I wish there was a magic bullet to fix the situation but there isn’t. We are continuing to ask people in Waipā for their understanding and patience because we’re really stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

At this stage, the council had no plans to temporarily suspend the recycling service but that is not off the table, Hudson said.

In October last year, glass recycling was suspended for three weeks to allow Waipā's contractor to get on top of the overdue collection.

Members of the public concerned about the non or late pick-up of bins should call Council on 0800 WAIPADC (0800 924 723) but only if bin pick-up is seven days overdue. Reports of missed bins could also be filed on Council’s Antenno App.

“We need to give the contractors a bit of leeway so please don’t jump on the phone or file an Antenno report immediately.”