Drax Project return to headline in Hamilton

This is the tour that pop dreams are made of. Fans and the curious alike are abuzz at the news that Drax Project are making a most welcome return to Hamilton.

Seen to great advantage when supporting Six60 at the Claudelands Oval in February, they're moving inside to play Claudelands Arena - their first headline show in that venue.

Drax Project have won the crowd over at every single one of their recent performances. The band are exceptional players whose hooky songs and sonic sounds transfix any audience.

Beginning as music students busking on the streets (composed of Shaan Singh on saxophone and Matt Beachen on drums - the origin of the band's name is a portmanteau of drums and sax), Drax Project have grown into one of the most watched groups to come out of New Zealand.

Through their own headline tours, international festival performances and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Lorde, SIX60 and Camila Cabello, the band have established themselves as one of the world's "must see" live acts.

Singles off their self-titled debut album have collected over 300 million streams worldwide, and 18 platinum certifications to date, and most recently Drax Project have just dropped their new track Over It.

It's been a minute since fans last had music from Mitch James, but he's back with brand- new single Be Somebody, a starkly personal and reflective song that showcases his authentic approach to hit songwriting.

In just a couple of years, Mitch has notched up some impressive achievements including amassing over 120 million streams across his catalogue, performing multiple headline tours of New-Zealand, winning Best NZ Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran and SIX60.

The now-25-year-old is ready to soar to new heights, with an invigorated passion for music and sense of self – he's ready to get back to business, and what better way to do that than by touring with great mates Drax Project!

Aacacia is a singer and songwriter whose music finds its home in the world of R&B and pop. She has burst onto the scene with her signature vocal talents, catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics, and is ready to take centre stage.

Over the past year, Aacacia has released three singles of her own (Bend, Pictures, Runaway), working with such collaborators as Matiu Walters and Marlon Gerbes of Six60, and producer Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Chainsmokers). Last year also had the release of Drax Project's certified gold single Firefly, on which Aacacia features alongside Fetty Wap.

Aacacia's live-show resumé to date is already impressive, including opening Drax Project's show at Blackbarn Vineyards, opening SIX60's stadium shows with her full band in Wellington and Hamilton, and most recently performing on Firefly to a 50,000-strong crowd at Auckland's Eden Park.