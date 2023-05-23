Yoshiko Tsuruta and Jeremy Fitzsimons make up percussion duo Double Shot. Photo / Chamber Music New Zealand

23 May, 2023 03:45 AM 2 mins to read

Yoshiko Tsuruta and Jeremy Fitzsimons make up percussion duo Double Shot. Photo / Chamber Music New Zealand

The Cambridge Town Hall has partnered again with Chamber Music New Zealand to present the talented Double Shot percussion duo in Waikato this week.

Yoshiko Tsuruta and Jeremy Fitzsimons, who make up Double Shot, will perform an energetic programme at Cambridge Town Hall on Friday, May 26 at 7.30 pm. Yoshiko will play the marimba and percussion, while Jeremy will play the vibraphone and percussion.

Formed in 2015, Double Shot’s performances are characterised by diverse subtle nuances and a rich, mellow sound.

Cambridge Town Hall general manager Simon Brew says the Cambridge Town Hall provides an exceptional venue to host Double Shot as part of their national tour.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the New Zealand Chamber once more to showcase exceptional musicians like Yoshiko and Jeremy in our beautiful town hall,” says Brew.

“This is the second of two Chamber Music New Zealand concerts at the town hall this season, with a fantastic turnout at Les Voisins last month.”

Double Shot’s bright repertoire is filled with upbeat crowd-pleasers by contemporary composers such as New Zealander John Psathas’ Muisca, brilliantly arranged by Omar Carmenates, and Steve Reich’s Nagoya Marimbas.

While Alyssa Weinberg’s refreshing Table Talk enables the pair to bring household objects into the percussive mix, Michael Taylor’s Rhapsody allows them to playfully move through an eclectic combination of styles and moods, blending influences from classical, tango, heavy metal and funk music.

The latter half of the duo’s programme is dedicated to Claude Debussy’s whimsical ballet score La boîte à joujoux [The Toy Box]. Based on André Hellé's children’s tale and arranged for Double Shot by Yoshiko Tsuruta, the enchanting piece tells its story through the characteristic leitmotivs of a toy soldier, a pretty doll and a foolish polichinelle. It will feature projections — images and text - from the original Toy Box ballet.

The performers have a wonderfully subtle variety, and their instruments have a rich and mellow resonance.

The Details

What: Double Shot percussion duo presented by Chamber Music New Zealand

When: Friday, May 26 at 7.30pm

Where: Cambridge Town Hall

Tickets: www.cth.co.nz