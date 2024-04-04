The Whangamata Community Pool held a Dog's in Togs day ahead of closing for two months for maintenance. Video / Hauraki-Coromandel Post

Dogs got the opportunity to show off their swimming skills when the Whangamatā Real Estate Community Pool opened its doors to a flurry of four-legged friends.

On its final opening day before a $250,000 revamp project kicks off, the pool hosted a special event for four-legged swimmers: Dogs in Togs.

Dozens of dogs turned up, some in fancy dress, for a dip in the pool before the Whangamatā Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived to drain it for surface preparations and interior repainting.

Andrea Paynter and her 4-year-old golden retriever Bailey were on hand, it was Bailey’s first dip in a swimming pool at the Wednesday event.

Paynter said the event was a good way to support the community pool.

Bailey was used to taking a daily stroll and dip at Whangamatā Beach, a “super social dog”, Paynter said.

“He has landed here on his paws; I see all the people I see on our morning walks.”

Shaun Fay had his 5-year-old rescue-dog George at the event and it was also first-time swim in the pool for his pooch.

“He is not too sure,” Fay quipped.

A number of pooches were presented prizes for jumps, catches and bravery. Pool manager Monique Thomas said Dog in Togs had come about several years prior, as a promotional event, prior to the pool being drained.

Thomas had been involved in similar events at other pool facilities she had worked at before managing the Whangamatā facility.

“I’m really happy,” she said of the response.

“It’s always a bit of an unknown, and there has been a good response.”

Whangamatā Community Pool committee chairman Rob Boston said it was difficult to put a value on the facility, "It's absolutely essential".

The facility recently received $80,000 in funding from the Whangamatā Community Board and generates about $120,000 annually through entry fees.

It cost an estimated $200,000 annually to operate the pool, which recently extended its opening hours and expanded its operations.

The Whangamatā Swim Club and learn to swim classes were all run from the community pool, along with a programme of aquafit and aqua aerobics classes.

The pool is a community project that started in 1986, when leaks were discovered in the old school pool and a solution was needed.

The community got behind the project and fundraising, with local tradies providing free labour, and members of the community bringing down lunches and morning teas.

The upcoming upgrades were made possible through grants from the Thames-Coromandel District Council, Pub Charities, sponsors, and the volunteer hours invested by the committee.

From 3pm on Wednesday, the pool closed for refurbishment, and was expected to reopen in early June.

