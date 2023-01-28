NZ fur seal and pup on the Snares. Photo / Jim Eagles

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is asking the public to report sightings of New Zealand fur seals (kekeno) around the Coromandel and Hauraki Gulf into this summer.

DOC is extending its citizen seal sighting project, originally held between July 1 and November 22 last year, following a high number of dead seals observed in the region during winter 2021.

The project area has also been expanded to cover areas north of Kawhia, on Waikato’s west coast, and Whakatane on the east coast.

The sightings will help DOC scientists to learn more about the species and understand if the previous winter’s mortalities indicated a trend.

DOC Marine Science advisor Laura Boren says the department received 102 reports of kekeno sightings between July and November.

The sightings were spread across the upper North Island, with 36 in Waikato including the Coromandel, 27 in Auckland, 14 in or around the Hauraki Gulf, and seven each in Northland and Bay of Plenty. Of those, 21 sightings were groups of multiple seals.

Between July and November, 36 seals were sighted in Waikato (including Coromandel). Photo / Supplied

Of the sightings, 81 were for live animals and 21 were for dead animals. DOC says this is a positive result because there were significantly fewer dead seals reported than over the previous winter and spring. Back then, more than 50 animals had been found dead.

Boren says the project’s extension into summer will deliver more valuable data.

“In summer, more people are out enjoying the coasts of New Zealand and the ocean around us, so that’s more eyes helping us identify seals and provide us with sightings.

“In addition, the extension into summer allows us to look for kekeno across a very important time in their life history as summer is breeding season.”

Boren says DOC welcomes reports of sightings of all seals, alive or dead, from around the upper North Island. All reports, images and information collected will help build an understanding of the kekeno population.

A “citizen science” project encouraging the public to report sightings of kekeno/NZ fur seals around the upper North Island has been extended into summer. Photo / Laura Boren, DOC

Otago University wildlife management Masters student Nicola Roos will contribute to the project, by carrying out fieldwork on DOC vessels around Auckland, the Hauraki Gulf, and the Coromandel Peninsula.

New Zealand’s kekeno population is growing in size and range and Roos’ data will help to create an estimate of their distribution and key sites. Her fieldwork will also assess locations for potential release sites for rehabbed seals.

Auckland Zoo has a DOC permit to rehab and release fur seals, but isn’t using it to its full potential at the moment because they need to identify release sites that improve the chance of successful rehabs.

Breeding areas or locations where multiple sub-adult seals haul out regularly will help to identify potential release sites.

The public is asked to report sightings and if possible, photos of the whole animal from several angles, including for deceased animals one looking straight down from above and with something for scale. Please note the date, location, and if the animal is tagged before sending to kekeno@doc.govt.nz.

Good to know

● Tagged seals will have a small, round tag on one of their flippers.

● If you encounter a seal on or near a beach, please give it space: Don’t get closer to the animal than 20 metres and don’t get between the seal and the sea.

● Always keep dogs on a leash and away from seals.

● Ensure you keep small children at a safe distance and under your control when watching seals.

● Do not touch or feed the seals.

To find out more about kekeno visit the DOC website.



