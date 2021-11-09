Earthworks are well under way at the Kotare Heights development off Frontier Rd, which will border the Arvida Retirement Community, part of the recently approved T2 growth cell. Photo / Dean Taylor

Earthworks are well under way at the Kotare Heights development off Frontier Rd, which will border the Arvida Retirement Community, part of the recently approved T2 growth cell. Photo / Dean Taylor

With the announcement in August from Waipā District Council of fast tracking of approval for the T2 growth cell on Frontier Rd, developers are wasting no time.

T2 growth cell will provide for a new retirement village, residential properties and a local reserve. It adjoins the T1 growth cell, known as Frontier Estate, which is already under way with a recent approval of a further 356 lots to be undertaken in nine stages of construction.

The T2 growth cell on Frontier Rd was originally proposed to be approved for residential development after 2035 but following a rising housing demand, the development has been greenlit to go ahead earlier.

Earthworks are already under way on T2 for the retirement village and housing.

Cambridge-based Kotare Properties is working on the 83 residential property lot known as Kotare heights. All sections are sold.

And retirement village provider Arvida has announced the acquisition of nine hectares off Frontier Rd, near the water reservoir, with the intention of developing a new "Living Well" Arvida Retirement Community for Te Awamutu.

Locals may be familiar with Arvida's nearby villages – Lauriston Park in Cambridge, Cascades in Hamilton, and in Tauranga they have Copper Crest, Bethlehem Country Club, Bethlehem Shores and Bethlehem Views.

Arvida CEO Jeremy Nicoll says they are in the early stages of master planning, but expect to combine a mix of villas, townhouses, a clubhouse for residents and a range of community facilities in the development.

Arvida also plans to incorporate a care centre that will offer its new care suite product that has been in high demand.

Approximate location of the Frontier Rd Arvida Retirement Community. Photo / Supplied

Jeremy is delighted with the acquisition, saying "we know there is a strong market for an innovative, high quality retirement community in Te Awamutu. We believe this is a fantastic site being close to town but retaining a rural outlook to Mt Pirongia."

"We have had a lot of locals contacting us excited about the concept we are bringing to the region."

Jeremey says Arvida takes a different approach in developing its retirement villages.

"From concept, we take the time to listen to the local needs so that when we start designing our villages they cater for the local market.

"The retirement communities we are building are multi-generational assets. They must meet the needs of our future residents to remain valid for the long term."

"Our fresh approach to retirement communities focuses on ensuring we design our villages to be connected to the local community."

Arvida will engage with key stakeholders as Covid settings allowed.

"We are keen to commence and work closely with Waipā District Council and the wider community as soon as we can."

Enabling works have started on the site with Arvida expecting to construct the first villas in mid 2022, subject to receipt of approvals.

Construction of the retirement village will not only provide homes and care for over 65s in the region, but will create around 200 new job opportunities with 50 permanently employed ongoing.

The number of New Zealanders aged over 75 is expected to increase by 60 per cent in the next decade also.

Village naming competition

"As a part of our integration in the community we would like to invite the local public to submit their ideas for the name of our new Arvida community," says Jeremy.

Please email livingwell@arvida.co.nz to enter. Entries close December 20 and the winning name will be announced in January, and as a thank you from Arvida, the great creative mind responsible for the name will receive a $500 hamper of fine local produce.

Expressions of interest for a home in the new village have already been received from interested locals, including from the King Country.

For sales enquiries contact Jenny@lauristonpark.co.nz