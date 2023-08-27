Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade 2022. Photo / Dean Taylor

Start thinking about Christmas, Te Awamutu - there are just a little over three months until the Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade.

Once again, Te Awamutu Rotary has partnered with Coresteel Buildings Waikato, with support from Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu Community Board, for the iconic festive event - this year to be held on Sunday, December 3 from 11am.

There are three categories - commercial/businesses; service clubs/societies; and children/youth - and entries will open soon.

The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade committee has continued with a decision made last year to hold the parade on Sunday to help retailers maximise shopping days leading up to Christmas.

The committee is excited to host the paradeafter such an amazing event last year - a great turnout of floats and spectators.

Te Awamutu Rotary says it is grateful for the support it receives from local businesses and organisations like Te Awamutu Community Cadet Unit, The Honda Shop, Subway, McDonald’s, Devoy Signs and Graphics, Te Awamutu Courier/NZME, Wilks Penny Motorcycles, Te Awamutu Lions and more.

“These people have real Christmas spirit and make the task of hosting this event so much easier,” says committee chairman Chris Kay.

“The committee is very focused on hosting a safe and fun event.

“We are anticipating judging to be extremely difficult because of the effort and quality of the floats entered.”

Santa's float, provided by Coresteel Waikato. Photo / Dean Taylor

He says the Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade is run entirely by volunteers who enjoy helping spread the Christmas spirit of peace and ogodwill to our community.

“If you would like to help on the day, please contact us at teawamuturotary@gmail.com,” he says.

To keep up to date with the parade, follow Rotary Te Awamutu Annual Christmas Parade on Facebook.