Dale Maree Morgan is on track to be Waipā District Council’s new Māori ward councillor, following progress results released today. Photo / Supplied

Dale Maree Morgan has been confirmed as Waipā District Council’s new Māori ward councillor.

All votes in the Waipā Māori ward election have now been counted. Dale secured 124 votes ahead of Bill Harris (91 votes), Gaylene Roberts (77 votes) and Barney Manaia (18 votes).

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan said she expected Dale to be a strong voice at the decision-making table.

“I think it’s particularly good to have a young, strong voice around the table. Dale will bring a different perspective and I really welcome that. I very much look forward to working with her,” says Susan in a statement.

Dale will be formally sworn in at her first council meeting, on Friday, June 30. She replaces Takena Stirling who resigned from Waipā District Council in March.