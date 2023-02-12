Waikato District Council is urging residents to limit non-essential travel as the weather worsens. Photo / Supplied

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

Waikato District Council is urging residents to limit non-essential travel as the weather worsens, take the situation seriously and get prepared to ensure the safety of themselves and their whanau.

Make and practise your emergency plan, make a grab bag and have emergency supplies. If you’re unsure what to pack, check out the Get Ready website. If someone’s life is in danger, dial 111.

If you need to evacuate and are unable to seek shelter with friends or whanau, there are centres that can help.

In Port Waikato, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Puaha o Waikato have set up their community support hub for those who may need help with shelter or are without power and need support as the weather escalates. You can find them on Stack Road, up the driveway, to the right of the marae.

In Pukekohe, the Community Led Hub, at the Pukekohe Netball Centre, 114 Queen Street, Pukekohe 2021, is open to provide temporary accommodation, first aid, welfare services, food and drink. There are other centres across our district on standby.

Waikato District Council facility closures

Tuakau office and library closed on Monday. The Tuakau and Ngaruawahia Pools are closed. The Pukekohe pound is closed to viewings. If your dog is impounded then you may pick it up by appointment only.

The Raglan Transfer Station is closed on Monday. Further closures are possible for Monday and Tuesday.

Sandbags

Sandbags and sand will be available for the community here: ● Port Waikato - at the fire station, Maunsell Road. Open during daylight hours.

● Tuakau - 69 George Street. Open from 9am – 7pm.

● Mangatawhiri Hall - corner of McKenzie and Mangatawhiri Roads. Open during daylight hours.

Residents will need to bring their own spades and ties/string. Each sandbag uses about 15kg of sand so it’s easiest to have two people - one to hold the bag and the other to shovel the sand. Fill bags to half or two-thirds full to give the sand room to expand as it absorbs water.

Power outages

Counties Energy is starting to see a growing number of localised outages. Crews are systematically working through these, however, it will take time, especially in these high winds, the council says

Be vigilant looking for any downed lines, stay well clear and call immediately if you see any. Treat any downed lines as if they are live.

Please keep an eye on the Counties Energy and WEL Networks’ websites or Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information about power outages or disruptions in your area.

Rubbish and recycling

Rubbish and recycling collection is cancelled for the whole Waikato district for Monday, February 13. There will be no catch-up services for cancelled collection, so please keep your rubbish and recycling for next week.

Later today the council will provide an update on Tuesday’s collection.

Need support?

Here To Help U is a free online tool that provides social and well-being support and is available to Waikato district residents. Simply submit a help request via their website and they’ll work together with one of the incredible community providers who deliver the support you require.

Matamata-Piako District

Tui Pa Marae (Tumutumu marae) representatives have announced they will be making the marae, located near Te Aroha, available for those that need to self-evacuate and don’t have any friends or family to go to.

Please note, the marae is not able to house pets, if pet owners evacuate to the marae, they will need to arrange care for any pets elsewhere or call Matamata-Piako District Council’s after-hours animal control number 0800 746 467.

To make arrangements to evacuate to the marae please call June on 020 4010 8455.

Matamata-Piako District Council has sand available for those who have any concerns about their properties.

Bring your own bags and shovel to Te Aroha’s Spur Street (off Stanley Ave, opposite the netball courts) or Lipsey Street. Matamata and Morrinsville locations are still to be confirmed.

The council has closed its Te Aroha Office for the remainder of today. The Morrinsville transfer station will also be closed today, while the council will provide an update tomorrow Tuesday, February 14, if transfer stations will re-open.

The council offices in Morrinsville and Matamata will remain open.

For more details visit the council’s website.

South Waikato District

Meanwhile, South Waikato District Council has cancelled the rubbish collection for Tīrau and Arapuni today. The council says it was a cancelled collection, not a postponed one. Council staff and contractors are still in the process of making a decision regarding the Tuesday kerbside collections in Putāruru.

However, skip bins will be located at the Arapuni hall and Tīrau recycling depot on Tuesday, February 14. Residents can also take their rubbish to the Putāruru Transfer Station on Tuesday.

The drop-off will be free of charge as long as people bring proof of address along.

Tokoroa’s Cougar Park Mountain Bike Park has been closed to all bikers, walkers and runners today and Tuesday, February 14, due to the impending Cyclone.