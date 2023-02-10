Cyclone Gabrielle is going to hit Waikato. Image / MetService

Waikato Councils are urging residents to prepare for the arrival of ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle as Waka Kotahi postpones road works.

On its current course, Gabrielle will be felt on Sunday afternoon with increasing winds and rain. This will gradually intensify through Monday before the full force hits on Tuesday morning.

Thames-Coromandel District Civil Defence controller Garry Towler says residents should use the next days to prepare.

“This cyclone, the fifth severe storm we have had since November last year is packing a nasty punch, so for those living or staying in lower-lying coastal areas think about and plan for evacuation,” Towler says.

Hamilton Civil Defence controller Kelvin Powell says people should secure any loose items outside and particularly think about whether they have enough food, water and medication for their household and whether that food will last without power.

“Most of all, stay inside if you can, take extra care on the roads if you have to travel, and check on your neighbours.”

The projected path of Cyclone Gabrielle come Tuesday. Photo / Windy.com

Waka Kotahi decided to postpone the planned road closure at Hallets Bay on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi, which was due to commence on Tuesday, February 14, in response to the expected arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Waikato system manager Cara Lauder says the agency made the decision since contractors are unable to commence the road re-build at Hallets Bay in wet weather.

There is also a drop-out near a section of road on State Highway 41, between Tokaanu and the turn-off to Omori and Kuratau. This is currently under stop/go traffic management, and Waka Kotahi is now in the process of securing the site ahead of the wild weather.

“If predictions are right the Coromandel region will receive 300mm of rain within a 24-hour period. This is an area that is already saturated following recent weather events, and there is the risk of slips, flooding and trees falling,” Lauder says.

The slip on SH25A now measures around 110 metres across. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“Our contractors have spent this week clearing drainage lines, moving material out of stockpiles and organising resources for next week. This work all helps mitigate the impact of the weather and ensures a quick response to any issues on the network.”

Waka Kotahi says it will especially monitor State Highway 25A (SH25A) Kopu-Hikuai for further damage when Cyclone Gabrielle arrives.

Associate Transport minister Kiri Allan visited the SH25A site today to better understand the size of the job ahead.

The slip now measures around 110 metres across and is highly unstable, and the coming weather event will potentially bring new challenges.

A full geotechnical assessment cannot be undertaken until the site has dried out, but early investigations with the help of technology, like drones, are underway.

Associate Transport minister Kiri Allan (centre) visited the Coromandel slip today. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi’s regional manager of Infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton says SH25A is a critical thoroughfare for Coromandel residents and visitors.

“What we do know is that any fix will be complex and will take considerable time. It’s imperative it’s restored in a way that ensures resilience and long-term confidence for the peninsula,” Wilton says.

The geotechnical investigations will include drilling boreholes and excavating test pits to assess the stability of the underlying foundation at the site and surrounding area. This needs to be done from the bottom of the slip and we are exploring remote options for our worker safety.

Damage to State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan which has seen the road closed for over a week. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi warns that the Coromandel State Highways 2, 25 and 26 may have overslips and potential flooding sites during and following Cyclone Gabrielle. Extreme caution is required if travelling during and immediately after this weather event.

Meanwhile, the SH23 Raglan deviation is still continuing to move. The temporary road currently being constructed to allow vehicles to pass the affected area will be open by the end of next week.

Waka Kotahi is asking members of the public to only travel when it is essential. If you are heading out, check the agency’s Journey Planner for the latest information on the state highway network.