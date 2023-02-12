A satellite image shows Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which is set to batter large parts of New Zealand. Photo / Zoom Earth

Cyclone Gabrielle is raging in the Thames-Coromandel District this morning. closing roads, cutting power and dropping hundreds of millimetres of rain.

The local council declared a state of emergency as a red wind and rain warning is in force for the district and residents are urged to prepare to evacuate, especially in areas that have been flooded previously.

Thames Coromandel District Council Civil Defence controller Garry Towler says Gabrielle arrived “earlier than anticipated”.

”We are now confident to say that a very severe and destructive cyclone is descending on Coromandel,” Towler says.

”We are going to have over 400mm of rain, with wind gusts in excess of 140 to 150km/h... seriously consider preparing to evacuate if you are in areas that are prone to flooding or areas that are going to be inundated with coastal surge,” Towler says.

MetService has forecast a total of 400 to 500mm of rain in the ranges during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Bay of Plenty Times reported earlier today that wind speeds have topped 160km/h off the Coromandel Peninsula and around 7000 customers are without power in the Hauraki-Coromandel area.

Civil Defence is strongly urging all people in areas that have been flooded previously, or who live close to beaches or rivers, especially along the eastern seaboard, to self-evacuate as soon as possible to family or friends until the cyclone has passed.

A map of Thames-Coromandel District shows which areas are expected to be most affected. Graphic / Thames-Coromandel District Council

There are Civil Defence Centres open in key Coromandel centres to accommodate those with nowhere else to go and there are also community-led centres open in smaller communities for shelter.

In addition, Civil Defence strongly urges all people who live on hillsides to check their surroundings for cracks. If the cracks are new or have increased in size or length, please plan to self-evacuate.

Thames-Coromandel District Council asked people to “stay away from our wild beaches” and avoid any unnecessary travel. If you have to travel, the council advises to allow extra time and to take emergency supplies in case you are stranded in your vehicle. Check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey planner for updates.

Several Coromandel roads are compromised or closed, including sections of State Highway 25.

Whitianga volunteer fire fighters help clear a downed tree on theroad to Tairua as Cyclone Gabrielle smashes into the Coromandel with strong winds and rain. Photo / Mike Scott

The SH25 section from Thames to Coromandel is open to essential travel only as multiple fallen trees and debris obstructing and blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast.

SH25 Kuaotunu to Whitianga is also open to essential travel only due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris. Extreme caution is advised.

The SH25 section from Coromandel to Kūaotunu is closed in areas due to a slip blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill and there are multiple trees down.

The SH25 section from Whitianga to Hikuai is closed in areas as well due to large fallen trees blocking both lanes on Pumpkin Hill Road, north of Tairua and a large fallen tree at Coroglen.

The SH25 section from Hikuai to Waihi is open but extreme caution is advised due to small slips, debris on the road and surface flooding. A tree is blocking one lane between Whangamata to Hikuai but the road is passable.

Footage of monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel. Video / Matthew Davison pic.twitter.com/PfqEJze1ZO — nzherald (@nzherald) February 12, 2023

State Highway 2 Mangatarata to Waihi via Karangahake Gorge and State Highway 26 Te Aroha to Paeroa and between Paeroa to Kopu are open.

State Highway 25A remains closed over the full length after the major slip following the previous storm.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is also asking residents to go easy on their water use for the next couple of days as the rain will push a lot of sediment into the water treatment plants overburdening them.

All local Refuse Transfer Station sites, district libraries, and Thames Centennial Pool will be closed today. Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection has also been cancelled. The Whangamatā Council office is closed today and others, including our Coromandel Town office, may close as well.

Residents woke to assess the damage in Cooks Beach, Coromandel overnight. "The beach-front houses had waves hit last night and there is debris right through their sections", Hanna Barmley said. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has cancelled all turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo airports from midday today until midday Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported over 180 calls in the 12 hours to 5am. Most were from people in Northland and Auckland, with a small number in Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding people to call 111 when life or personal safety is threatened, including when there is a fire, when people are trapped by floodwater, slips or fallen trees and when people need help to evacuate safely.