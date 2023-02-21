Waka Kai, a nine-metre vessel owned and operated by New World Whitianga, is reaching isolated communities in the Coromandel.

The Coromandel has switched into recovery mode as roads re-open and relief efforts, including essential goods deliveries to isolated communities, are under way following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Bay of Plenty Times reported yesterday that seven households remain in emergency council accommodation and the number of homes assessed as damaged is rising.

New World Whitianga is using its delivery boat Waka Kai to reach nine isolated areas, including Cooks Beach, Hahei, Tairua and Pauanu, to deliver essential goods to communities that have been left without access to grocery stores.

New World Whitianga owner-operator Kerry Stanley says he wanted to get Waka Kai out on the water as soon as it became safe after the cyclone to check people were okay and to help resupply cut-off communities.

“Our first day was quite emotional and challenging. We had debris to get through, and were the first people from the ‘outside world’ some of these communities had seen or heard from for four days,” Stanley says.

He first introduced the nine-metre vessel in 2019 as a summer offering to help locals and holidaymakers beat traffic.

Clearing the way on SH25 between Materangi Road and Kūaotunu. Photo / NZTA

“There’s about 500 people who live at Cooks Beach, which is just three kilometres from Whitianga by sea, compared to 35km of road.”

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt says Cyclone Gabrielle had been particularly tough for everybody in the district as it followed five weeks of severe storm events and record-breaking rain.

“The impact on our roading and infrastructure has been severe.

“The support needed will be tens of millions [of dollars] in the short term and hundreds of millions in the long-term as we manage the effects of climate change.”

Despite the challenges, Salt says he was very proud of the people of Coromandel.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt.

“We’re in this together, and there’s never been a more important need for that spirit of Coromandel resilience and support for each other to continue,” Salt says.

To help locals suffering financial hardship from damages caused by the cyclone, Thames-Coromandel District Council opened a special mayoral disaster relief fund last Friday.

The fund provides one-off financial support which can be used to clean debris from properties where people are uninsured or underinsured, to assist people with basic needs, household goods, insurance excess payments, personal items or to assist small businesses impacted by the cyclone.

The amount available to each applicant that meets the criteria is $1000 or $2500. The amount granted will depend on the circumstances of the applicant.

Tairua locals save a boat that came ashore. Photo / Mike Scott

The Bay of Plenty Times reported that hospitality businesses especially were struggling. Josie Fraser, owner of Coromandel’s Umu Cafe, says the combination of road closures and the state of emergency had a “catastrophic effect on visitors” in Coromandel town.

She says her business had taken a “huge hit” this summer and would require “a lot” of financial support from the Government.

“Access has been very much compromised from all roads in - for our wee town, we went from summer to quieter than winter,” Fraser says.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says further access has been restored to the Coromandel, with truck and trailers now able to drive the entire length of State Highway 25.

A slip on Matarangi Rd in the Coromandel. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

“While the clean up and repair work continues, this is a significant milestone in our efforts to re-open crucial transport lifelines and help the Coromandel back onto its feet,” says Cara Lauder, System Manager Waikato for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“We are a long way from business as usual but getting SH25 useable again for heavier vehicles will help ensure supplies get through and people needing to tow trailers can move around the peninsula again.

“The remedial work is ongoing on many sections of SH25 and SH2 through the Karangahake Gorge. And with longer term recovery works such as underslip repairs ahead, Coromandel road users should be prepared for disrupted travel for some time.

“It’s important everyone is aware that there are still small slips, fallen vegetation and slippery surface areas. Driving conditions remain very challenging in many places, with lane restrictions, temporary speed limits and stop-go or other temporary traffic management in place,” Ms Lauder says.

SH25A Kopu to Hikuai is still closed. Karangahake Gorge is open. For more information on road closures, use the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.

Meanwhile, in western Waikato, urgent repairs on SH31-Kawhia Road will see all traffic halted for 10-minute intervals today, Wednesday, February 22.

Contractors need a clear road space above an under-slip to get quick-setting concrete into a large cavity on the left-hand shoulder.

The first delivery of concrete will be at 9am and is expected to take about 10 minutes to pump in. Once this layer has dried, a second layer will be added.

“This is only a very quick short-term fix, to help prevent water getting into the crack and making the slip worse. A long-term solution is being developed,” says Lauder.

The under-slip is 20km west of the corner of SH31 and SH39 at Tihiroa.

Yesterday, the Government has put in place a Cabinet committee and regional ministerial leads to help co-ordinate the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Tuesday.

Coromandel’s ministerial lead is Michael Wood and Waikato’s ministerial lead is Nanaia Mahuta.

The closing date for applying to the mayoral disaster relief fund is March 10. You can make an application to the fund online.

If you would like to donate to help the Coromandel communities, the council also has a dedicated bank account: 01-0455-0090620-02. Use your phone number in the particulars field and ‘ReliefFund’ in the reference field.