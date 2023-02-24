The Coromandel is set to be hit with about 180mm of rain later today. Image / Supplied

The Coromandel is set to be hit with about 180mm of rain later today. Image / Supplied

The Coromandel is preparing for more intense weather as MetService says about 180mm of rain could fall, especially in the northern half of the peninsula, from late this afternoon through to 2am Saturday.

Thunderstorms could result in over 40mm of rain falling within an hour, if this does happen surface flooding is very likely.

Coromandel Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says he understands that “absolutely everyone is totally stormed fatigued and over this weather”, however it is important to remain vigilant, well informed and safe during these kinds of storms.

“All northern communities, including Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Kūaotunu, Matarangi, Opito Bay, Kennedy Bay are set to get downpours which could cause flooding and surrounding roads could also be impacted so please take care,” Towler says.

“For those in low-lying northern coastal areas, the next high tide is at midnight and it will be very high as we are in the last days of the King Tide cycle, so ensure you are going to be safe, if not, consider going to family or friends further inland tonight while there is still daylight.”

Civil Defence urges all commuters and those travelling around the Coromandel this evening to take extra care as slips, debris and flooding could cause delays.

People living in front of a hillside are asked to keep checking for cracks on their section and contact Thames-Coromandel District Council if they have serious concerns.

The storm is forecast to pass by early Saturday morning with a calm weekend lying ahead.