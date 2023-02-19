The Emergency Operations Centre at Thames-Coromandel District Council where Hamilton City Council staff have been helping with the flood response. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Emergency Operations Centre at Thames-Coromandel District Council where Hamilton City Council staff have been helping with the flood response. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council staff continue to support the wider national response to the tragic weather events of recent weeks.

The council’s response manager Kelvin Powell said the city was fortunate to escape the worst effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and is making staff available to assist with requests for support from other areas.

“Members of our building team were already helping with rapid inspections following Auckland’s flooding, even before Cyclone Gabrielle hit.”

“We have provided staff to local and regional Civil Defence centres during and after the cyclone and we are now assisting with requests for support from further afield,” Powell said.

Council has so far deployed 30 staff in a range of roles supporting Auckland, Thames and the Waikato Region response.

Following requests from the National Emergency Management Agency, further skilled staff have been nominated to deploy to Hawkes Bay and Auckland to provide future support.

These are tough times for many families across Aotearoa. I’m proud our city is able to provide tangible support and help, in some way, as the many people involved in this emergency deal with immediate issues and plan for recovery,” Powell said.

Support available for flood-affected farmers

The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster continues to coordinate recovery support for farmers and growers following the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It has been a pretty rough month for our farmers and growers in Auckland and Waikato, but also throughout much of the North Island,” says chair of the Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster, Neil Bateup.

“There has been widespread rainfall and localised flooding across the region, power outages, slips and the roading network has taken a hammering in places.

“Look after your well-being and take a moment to check on your neighbours. If you need advice and support, you can call your local Rural Support Trust, your rural professionals, or industry groups and supply contacts.

The chair of Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster, Neil Bateup. Photo / RNZ, Andrew McRae

“We are all here and connected to support you in recovering from this event.”

Neil, who also chairs the Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust, says it’s important to plan ahead when it comes to animal feed, water, animal health and moving stock.

“The risk of slips is not yet over, take care travelling on roads, traversing hills, and check bridges for structural damage after flood water recedes. Looking ahead, this unusual weather pattern is likely to continue for the summer, so clear debris, and silt traps and check culverts to ensure they remained intact.

The cluster covers the South Auckland and Waikato regions and was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, and central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

The trust facilitators are rural people and work with industry bodies and partners to navigate, support and help access relevant, practical information, advice and support to the rural community. Its services are confidential.



