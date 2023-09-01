Some of Waikato’s best drag performers dressed to impress at the Te Awamutu Rose Ball – recipient of funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Some of Waikato’s best drag performers dressed to impress at the Te Awamutu Rose Ball – recipient of funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Festival organisers have a chance to benefit from $22 million in additional funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

The boosted funding is for established festivals that celebrate the cultures and stories of New Zealanders, and opens today.

As well as the one-off funding boost, $55,000 is available for the funding rounds in September and March to support community art and cultural activities in Waipā.

Waipā District Council distributes the funding on behalf of Creative New Zealand.

Te Awamutu Rose Ball producer David Tasker said the funding was “a great thing to get when you have an awesome project”.

“It is because of this grant that I have been able to book many performers, and pay them what they are worth,” he said.

The Te Awamutu Rose Ball, held in June, showcased Waikato’s best drag performers in a night of burlesque, drag, acrobatics, live vocals, and comedy acts, and they were dressed to impress.

“Good drag is expensive, and we were able to put on an amazing show for the second year in a row because of this funding.”

The allocation of grants is carried out by a committee whose members have a keen interest and expertise in the arts.

Applications are required to fulfil a minimum of one of the scheme’s three criteria — access and participation, diversity, and engagement with young people in the arts. The grant amount typically varies between $500 and $5000.

Applications close on September 30.