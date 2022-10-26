Morrinsville's Herd of Cows? street art honours the town's dairying heritage while celebrating the area's passion for the arts. Photo / Supplied

Morrinsville is a country town with a big town personality and whether it is a trip back in time or a journey into imagination and culture, there is plenty to see and do, for both mighty locals and visitors to the Waikato region.

This week as part of our mighty local series, the Waikato Herald is visiting the centrally located Morrinsville and its rural surrounds.

Nestled between the Kaimai Ranges and the Waikato River, Morrinsville is home to some 8500 people.

Together with the nearby towns of Matamata and Te Aroha, it makes up one of New Zealand's most fertile dairy farming areas. The town's slogan, "Cream of the Country", reflects the rich land that supports the dairy sector the Waikato region is famous for.

Morrinsville Heritage Centre keeps the history of the area alive with exhibits ranging from Māori taonga to the likes of toys children played with in the 1800s and tools used by blacksmiths to hammer, bend and cut agricultural, and household implements as well as shoe horses.

The Nottingham Castle Hotel is a main street landmark in Morrinsville. Photo / Christine Cornege

A vast photographic collection takes you on a visual journey of the town's beginnings, and you can also learn about the town's namesake Thomas Morrin and his drive to build a town capitalising on the newly built railways.

The Wallace Gallery, located on Morrinsville's main street, is the perfect place to find inspiration and learn about New Zealand's contemporary art scene.

One of the three exhibition spaces is dedicated to showing works from the James Wallace Arts Trust collection, which numbers over 6000 pieces in its entirety. The other two rooms display work by New Zealand artists, including local Morrinsville artists and school groups.

On display until November 6 is a collection of quilts created by Norma Slabbert, a Hamilton quiltmaker and writer, and works by the abstract colourist painter, Patrick Cush.

Coming up (November 12-December 18) is Te Aroha artist Michael Barker's exhibition, while Helen and Brian Gibson's well-liked Christmas in Miniature Light Display will be on show again – this year from November 22 to December 22.

The Wallace Gallery in the main street is the perfect place to find inspiration and learn about New Zealand's contemporary art scene. Photo / Supplied

Honouring Morrinsville's dairying heritage while celebrating the area's passion for the arts, the Herd of Cows? street art puts a smile on just about everyone's face. Some 60 life-size cow sculptures are located around town with names like Picowsso, Peek-a-Moo, Moo World Stampede, Accowtants, and Udderly HOT adding to the amusement.

Morrinsville i-Site visitor information centre is where you can pick up a free trail map of the cows.

A 20-plus-year career in fashion has put Annah Stretton on the global stage. She bases her business in Morrinsville with the production and design department for her Annah Stretton, Annah S and Chameleon collections located on the corner of Thames and Marshall streets.

On the premises is Café Frock, famed for its toasted sandwiches that hero artisan bread and cheese, with vegan options also available.

The Morrinsville River Walk is a pleasant 40-minute stroll along the Piako River. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Eating out in Morrinsville is a chance to enjoy good coffee and indulgent treats, sample the fresh-as locally grown produce and take your tastebuds on a journey with cuisines ranging from Kiwi café fare to Mediterranean, Indian, Asian, Turkish and more. Among the places to take a bite are Redoubt Bar & Eatery, The Castle in the Nottingham Castle Hotel, Loxies, Curry Delight and Saz Kebab.

On the outskirts of Morrinsville on Settlement Rd, there is Essenza Coffee Company's café and roastery in a former cowshed on the family dairy farm – you can also do a tour by appointment. At Mangateparu village, FJ's Coffee Cart has tasty homemade fare and jars of honey to take home.

Morrinsville Heritage Trail is perfect for history buffs as well as anyone looking to simply stroll around town. The nearly three-kilometre trail starts at St Matthew's Anglican Church, wending its way through Howie Park to the historic McDonald's Cottage, built in 1874 from heart kauri. Walking the trail takes about an hour or pack a picnic and make a day of it.

Morrinsville Heritage Centre keeps the history of the area alive with exhibits from Maori taonga to toys children played with in the 1800s and tools used by blacksmiths. Photo / Supplied

Another pleasant family-friendly saunter – and picnic opportunity – is the Morrinsville River Walk that follows the Piako River through stands of native trees and past a small waterfall.

Mark your calendars for two popular Morrinsville events coming up on November 5.

In the morning there is the Morrinsville Country Market to tempt with fresh fruit and vegetables, artisan food products including preserves, baking and bacon, plus arts and crafts.

In the evening the annual Fireworks Extravaganza is being staged in Morrinsville Recreation Grounds, where there will be a massive bonfire as well as fireworks, laser light displays and hot air balloons.