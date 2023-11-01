State Highway 3 south of Tongapōrutu was closed last night due to a serious crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Mokau Rd just north of Okau Rd shortly after 5:30pm.

Initial reports indicated there were serious injuries, police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, and follow any traffic diversions.

