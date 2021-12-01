Covid 19 coronavirus: Waikato Christmas parade organisers cancel events throughout region

Ngatea Santa Parade is also cancelled this year, but the Ngatea parade committee has come up with an alternative. Photo / Supplied

Ngatea Santa Parade is also cancelled this year, but the Ngatea parade committee has come up with an alternative. Photo / Supplied

Christmas parades around the Waikato have become Covid casualties as organisers cancel the majority of the region's parades.

The Hamilton, Cambridge and Whitianga Christmas parades, as well as the Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade, have been cancelled. And South Waikato District Mayor Jenny Shattock confirmed the cancellation of the Tirau, Putaruru, Arapuni and Tokoroa parades.

Matamata-Piako Mayor Ash Tanner said the parades in his district have also all been canned, including the Te Aroha, Matamata and Morrinsville Christmas Parade.

"Which is a real shame, [because] it was the best time for communities to come together," he said.

Meanwhile, Ngatea is the latest on the list of Hauraki and Coromandel Santa parades that were called off, although the Ngatea parade committee has come up with an alternative.

They are running a late-night shopping evening in the town centre, with a focus on the festive season.

A spokesperson says they are just hoping to make it as festive as possible, "as we're very determined that Covid wasn't going to ruin Christmas for our community!"

The night includes live music (socially distanced), Christmas music and Kerepehi Brass Band will play. Shops will have festive frontages and a Christmas tree. Santa will arrive at around 6pm with lollies for kids.

The spokesperson reminds people to scan in at shops and wear their masks.

Go Waihi's Santa parade has been cancelled, as well as the Thames Santa Parade and Paeroa Santa Parade. Dark clouds were also over Tairua's Santa on the Pepe which was recently cancelled.

The Waihi Beach community is holding Christmas activities such as a shopping promotion, community Christmas tree, Santa's grotto and a decoration station in the lead up to Christmas.