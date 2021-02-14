Council asking if Korikori Green should be a street for people?

Hamilton City Council is asking residents for feedback on the future of Korikori Green. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council is asking Hamiltonians for feedback on whether Korikori Green, a road in Rototuna North, should be declared a pedestrian mall.

The council constructed Korikori Green alongside Korikori Park providing a link between the Rototuna high schools, the surrounds to the north-east of the village and the soon to be built Rototuna Village.

City transportation operations team leader Robyn Denton says: "When constructed it was anticipated that Korikori Green would be a 'park lane' to service the park and not expected to operate as a key link, or become a rat run, in the road network."

If Hamiltonians decide to make a section of Korikori Green a pedestrian mall, the road connecting North City Rd and Kimbrae Drive would be closed to through traffic. People walking, cycling or parking on Korikori Green would still be permitted.

Through vehicle access would only be allowed when events are taking place in the park and surrounding areas.

In order to support the high numbers of pedestrians and cyclists in the area, the council has introduced a 30km/h speed limit in November.

"To restrict through traffic, we need to declare a section of Korikori Green a pedestrian mall under the Local Government Act 1974. This closure will allow the community to safely access the recreational and social opportunities of Korikori Park, along with walking and biking facilities in the area," says Denton.

A raised pedestrian platform with electronic bollards midway along Korikori Green provides a link between two cul-de-sacs.

The bollards have remained down since the road was constructed. To close Korikori Green, the bollards will be kept raised. They can be lowered when vehicles need access to the park, such as when there are large sports events.

"It's expected these numbers will grow as the Rototuna Village develops, so this proposed change aligns with the village developments and supports the overall vision of developing an attractive and sustainable community in Rototuna," says Denton.

Hamilton has already introduced some pedestrian malls, for example Garden Place, which is closed to through traffic 24/7, and Commerce St in Frankton, which is closed to through traffic when markets are taking place. Feedback on this proposed change is open until Sunday, February 28.

You can have your say on the future of Korikori Green through the council's Share Your Voice online link.