Coromandel Peninsula state highway resurfacing works start this weekend

Resurfacing works will be undertaken between MacKay St and Grey St in Thames and between Kopu Rd and the entrance to Smart Environmental in Kopu. Photo / File

Resurfacing works on State Highway 25 in Thames and Kopu and on State Highway 25A on the eastern side of the Kopu/Hikuai summit gets under way this weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says night works will be undertaken between MacKay St and Grey St in Thames and between Kopu Rd and the entrance to Smart Environmental in Kopu on Saturday, February 20.

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place during these works with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h.

Night works will also be undertaken on the eastern side of the Kopu-Hikuai summit between Sunday, February 21, and Tuesday, February 23.

Stop/go traffic management with short durations of stop/go traffic management will be in place, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h, then 50km/h until the line markings are reinstated.

NZTA says it is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

SH23 Hamilton to Raglan resurfacing

Next week chip seal resurfacing will take place on State Highway 23 at various sites between Hamilton and Raglan.

Overnight work will take place between 7pm and 6am on Tuesday 23 February and Wednesday 24 February at four locations along SH23. In the event of bad weather the work may be delayed.

Stop/go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at the work sites. Once the new chip seal has been laid, a temporary speed limit of 50km/h will apply until the new surface has settled and road markings have been repainted.

SH1 Lichfield cattle underpass construction

NZTA is also encouraging motorists to plan ahead for delays of between 5 and 10 minutes on State Highway 1 in Lichfield, South Waikato, while a cattle underpass is installed early next month.

Works will start on Tuesday, March 2, with a shoulder closure in place. From Tuesday, March 9, to Saturday, March 13, light northbound vehicles will be detoured via Wiltsdown Rd, Old Taupo Rd, Waotu Rd, Arapuni Rd, Princes St and Main St.

This detour takes people from the SH1 intersection with Wiltsdown Rd outside Fonterra Lichfield through to Putaruru.

All southbound traffic and northbound heavy vehicles will continue to use SH1 as usual, with a 30km/h temporary speed limit and Stop/Go traffic management in place.

Once the underpass installation is complete and the detour removed, contractors will remain on site to complete works, with road shoulder closures and a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place to ensure the safety of road work staff.