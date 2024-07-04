On UK election day, Labor aims for a landslide victory ending 14 years of conservative rule. Plus, government unveils plans, Auckland speed limit debates, screen time advice.

A man reported to be behaving aggressively, holding a rock or knife in a Coromandel town, is yet to be located by police.

Several people had reported seeing a man in hi-vis gear acting in a threatening manner in Tairua on Wednesday.

Police said they received reports of the man behaving “aggressively” towards another man on the town’s Main Rd about 5.55pm.

“The man was reported to be holding something, variously described as a rock or a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

“... Officers did not locate the man.”