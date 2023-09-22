State Highway 25 is closed near Hikuai after a serious crash.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 25, near the intersection with Hikuai Settlement Road.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 2.40pm.

One person is reported to be in a serious condition.

Police said at 3.15pm that the road would be blocked “for some time” and motorists were advised to take alternative routes where possible.









