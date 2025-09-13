A large quantity of small plastic bags and a set of electronic scales were also seized.
“Illegal firearms have no place in our community,” Otago Lakes Central area commander Inspector Paula Enoka said.
“Taking weapons and drugs off Queenstown streets makes everyone in our town safer.”
Enoka said the message was clear: drug dealing and the harm that comes with it “isn’t welcome here”.
“Police will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of drugs and hold to account those who are financially gaining through this harm,” Enoka said.
If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate risk to safety or to make a report, please call 105.