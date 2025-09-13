Advertisement
Updated

Cocaine, sawn-off shotgun and ammo seized in Queenstown police stop

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were among the items discovered by police during a vehicle search in Queenstown on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

A 30-year-old man in Queenstown is facing charges after police allegedly found a modified firearm, shotgun shells and ammunition in his vehicle.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place.

Police said they stopped

