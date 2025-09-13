A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were among the items discovered by police during a vehicle search in Queenstown on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

13 Sep, 2025 04:45 AM 2 mins to read

A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were among the items discovered by police during a vehicle search in Queenstown on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

A 30-year-old man in Queenstown is facing charges after police allegedly found a modified firearm, shotgun shells and ammunition in his vehicle.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place.

Police said they stopped the vehicle on Suburb St at 4.30am on Friday.

The man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on October 20.

During the search a sawn-off shotgun, eight cartridges, rifle ammunition and a “substantial amount of cocaine” was found.