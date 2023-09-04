Matthew Flannigan in action for Te Awamutu Sports Development against Morrinsville B. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Scotsman Matthew Flannigan, 19, recently returned home after an eight-month stint playing for Waikato-based rugby club Te Awamutu Sports.

The Melrose Rugby Football Club midfielder travelled to New Zealand as part of a gap year after finishing school, wanting to develop his game.

Te Awamutu Sports has had a long-standing relationship with Melrose since the early 1990s. Although it’s not official anymore, there are still many great connections and stories shared between the two sides.

Many players have crossed the world to represent the other club.

Waikato Rugby Union participation and development manager and former Te Awamutu Sports rep David “Foxy” Fox was one of these players to do so.

“My dad [Gary] and the club both had connections in New Zealand. Around 30 years ago, my dad played rugby with Foxy at Melrose.

“I currently play rugby with Thomas Brown, who was at the [Te Awamutu Sports] club a few years ago, and he strongly encouraged me to get myself across and take the opportunity. He said it was the best thing he had ever done.

“Once I made contact with Foxy, he sorted everything out for me and the process couldn’t have been easier. He got me in touch with head coach Travis Church, who helped find accommodation and a job.”

Playing for both the senior development side and under-21 team, Flannigan said the season went well.

Matthew Flannigan in action for Te Awamutu Sports Under-21 against United Matamata Sports. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

“I really enjoyed playing a different style of rugby to back home, as the way in which Scottish teams and New Zealand teams play is very different.

“I was lucky to avoid any serious injuries, with only a couple of trips to A&E needed! Results-wise, the As did well and the Bs came first.

“The Under-21s didn’t finish as highly on the table as we would have liked, but nonetheless, I really loved playing with the Under-21s. Again, it was very different to home, as our clubs go from under-18 straight to senior rugby.”

Flannigan hopes the connection between the two clubs would remain strong and was grateful for the opportunity.

“I would very strongly recommend the trip to my Melrose teammates, but also recommend the trip across to Scotland for my Te Awamutu teammates. Melrose would like to look after players from TA as they have done so for me, and others before me. I’m sure the players would love a season across here.”

Off the pitch, Flannigan worked for Storyteller Eatery & Bar, which is run by Te Awamutu Sports stalwart Kane Osborne and wife Bridie.

He really enjoyed his time there, working on the floor and behind the bar, which was similar to what he had done back home.

“They were really good to me, and I made some great friends there who helped look after me and made my time in New Zealand special.

“Outside of work, I did some travelling around the North Island, but would love to come back and see more of the country.”

Flannigan loved everything about his New Zealand experience, but the people he met were the biggest highlight.

“I met some amazing people who I will keep in touch with and hopefully see again someday when I return to New Zealand or they make the journey across to Scotland.”

His list of countless thank yous backs up the amount of support he had from the Te Awamutu community.

“Firstly, to Foxy for organising the experience and making the whole thing possible,” Flannigan said.

“To Travis and the rest of Te Awamutu Sports for allowing me to be part of their amazing club and making me feel so welcome.

“To the Storyteller for having me and making work not feel like work.

“To Terrance Croonen and his family for welcoming me into your home, and finally, to Char, Mike, Dyani, Lee and Noah for looking after me in my time in New Zealand and making it so special.”

Next season, Flannigan will join a new club - the Glasgow Hawks - as he moves into the city for university but will remain a registered member of his beloved Melrose club, playing for them during the holidays.