Hamilton City Council closed one section of Bryce Street. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council today closed one part of Bryce Street next to Seddon Park and the rail line until further notice due to large cracks caused by ongoing settlement of the pavement.

A council team is currently assessing the damage to the road surface and is investigating what causes the settlement of the pavement.

To minimise the risk to the community, the road will be closed to vehicles until all assessments are completed and any necessary repairs have been made. It’s currently unclear how long the road may be closed for, however, the council expects it could take at least a couple of weeks.

Vehicles currently parked on the closed section of road will be able to exit through the closure. Pedestrians and people on bikes and scooters will still be able to use the path on the Seddon Park side of the road while the road is closed to vehicles.

Council regularly checks this road for movement, but the most recent cracks are much larger than any which have appeared in the past, which is why the council has chosen to immediately close the road.

The council last closed that part of Bryce Street in March 2018 also due to changes in cracks in the road and reopened the section in August the same year. Back then, the council said it first noticed the cracks in the footpath in 2013.

The council will provide further updates once it has more information.