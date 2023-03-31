Company-X Directors David Hallett (left) and Jeremy Hughes (right) with senior consultant Lance Bauerfeind. Photo / Stephen Barker

US-based digital communications tech giant Cisco Systems Inc is turning to Hamilton-based software firm Company-X, 10 years after their first project together.

Company-X just celebrated its 10th birthday, and co-founders David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes are reminiscing about some of its first big clients.

Apart from Cisco, Company-X counts Hamilton City Council and the New Zealand Police National Road Policing Centre Calibrations Services in Wellington among its oldest customers.

“Cisco asked Company-X for help and expertise with several international projects in 2013 ... the relationship continues today,” the company says.

iTalent Digital Cisco account manager Maritza Quintanilla says the Company-X team had amazing talent and a great mix of innovative and creative aspects.

Cisco project manager Ashela Webb adds: “Company-X manages to find resources that keep [being] updated, continuously bringing new technology and development insights to our organisation.”

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor (right) with Company-X co-founders David Hallet (left) and Jeremy Hughes. Company-X hosted O’Connor in March. He learned about the company’s role in developing the world’s first roading quality assurance tool, Transport Insights.

For the New Zealand Police Calibration Services, Hughes remembers Company-X built a system to record and audit speed testing devices, among other things.

“They were extremely happy with our iterative rapid prototyping approach and the speed with which we delivered the final application. Without heavyweight analysis and program specification, we were able to deliver speed to market, along with significant cost savings,” Hughes says.

Hamilton City Council, Company-X’s first client, needed help to build a new eServices portal, which had to work with existing information systems and various payment gateways. The council was one of the first local government services to use the RealMe identity verification system.

Meanwhile, Company-X, which hosted a group of MPs in September last year, just had a visit from Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor.

O’Connor visited to learn about the company’s role in developing the world’s first roading quality assurance tool, Transport Insights. The minister also enjoyed a demonstration of Company-X’s mixed reality headsets.