Narnjarte’s shows have captivated audiences with their performances in diverse venues, like Circa Theatre (2022) and at Te Papa Museum in Wellington (2023), in collaboration with Wonderlight Theatre Aotearoa.

Narnjarte’s shows have captivated audiences with their performances in diverse venues, like Circa Theatre (2022) and at Te Papa Museum in Wellington (2023), in collaboration with Wonderlight Theatre Aotearoa.

Puppet and circus company Narnjarte will be bringing their unique skill set to the Waihī Art and Street Festival in January and are teaching locally.

HC Post caught up with creators, teachers and husband and wife Ana Lorite and Sergio Aguilar, who are originally from Madrid and talked about what brought the Spanish couple to the Coromandel after first coming to New Zealand in 2018 to attend a Dunedin Performing Arts Festival.

After developing their careers as performers and educators in Europe, they embarked on a new adventure, and for three years up until January 2020, they developed a world tour and an educational project titled Puppets and Circus: A Trip around the World’s Schools for which the duo visited more than 20 schools in 14 different countries, performed more than 200 shows, and interviewed more than 80 international teachers and puppeteers as part of their research.

Ana Lorite said that after “falling in love” with New Zealand they arrived back in January 2020 with plans to make a life here, right before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

“The timing was actually pretty good, said Lorite. “It allowed us to have extra time with the visa.”

“We got our residency almost two years ago,” said Aquilar.

“And now we are permanent residents.”

“We came back here to stay, and we are very grateful. We are teachers as well, and we started working in the schools until Covid, " added Lorite.

Speaking of their new Hauraki home, Lorite said, “It was a welcoming community” and one in which they immersed themselves in the vibrant arts scene.

“It’s very multicultural in Huraki, people have taken an interest in our activities. We made a lot of friends who really embraced us.”

Lorite said she “started with puppets 18 years ago.

“My dad used to take me to puppet shows every Sunday in the 80s, and when I was 25 I received a grant to study and I did a masters level diploma in puppetry.”

Husband and wife Sergio Aguilar and Ana Lorite are both trained circus performers and puppeteers. Photo / Javier Marven

Aguilar said he did a pre-university three-year course in juggling, followed by two years in clown school, then five years later they built up the juggling school.

“Before then we had to go to France, Germany and Canada” [to study].

Showcasing the duo’s commitment to sharing their artistic talents and skills with ākonga around Aotearoa, they have been running a puppet theatre and circus workshop in December, around the Waikato region with funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Their shows have captivated audiences with their performances in diverse venues, like Circa Theatre this year and Te Papa Museum in Wellington this year, in collaboration with Wonderlight Theatre Aotearoa.

They have recently developed the programme “Puppets & Pāniora,” which took place during term three this year at Te Kura o Te Koutu in Rotorua.

Naranjarte’s performances are not merely shows; they are immersive journeys that challenge perceptions and transport audiences to realms of wonder and delight.

The Orange Box, Naranjarte’s flagship production encapsulates the essence of their artistic vision via a symphony of puppetry, juggling, and illusion. The show is an enchanting visual theatrical performance that seamlessly weaves together the art forms and language-lean (non-verbal) theatre - a delightful tapestry of European tradition, with a special focus on the rich heritage of Spanish circus and puppet theatre.

Naranjarte has a rich performance history, having presented more than 200 shows of the shorter version of The Orange Box in 14 different countries. Their performances have spanned diverse audiences and spaces, showcasing the adaptability and universal appeal of their art.

The Orange Box, Naranjarte’s flagship production encapsulates the essence of their artistic vision via a symphony of puppetry, juggling, and illusion.

Currently, The Orange Box is in the development phase to expand the show’s duration from 15 to 50 minutes.

Lorite and Aguilar said they “aim to engage young audiences in a long-term process, educating them about the arts of puppetry and circus, which may not be as prevalent in their local area.”

Further information about Narnjarte can be found at https://www.naranjarte.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/naranjarte

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naranjartecom/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naranjartecom

The Waihī Art and Street Festival runs on the weekend of January 26-28. It starts at 4pm on Seddon St next to the Waihī Memorial Hall. More info is at: https://www.facebook.com/WaihiArtandStreetFestival/

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.