The Child Cancer Foundation needs volunteer collectors for it street appeal on March 10 and 11. Image / Supplied

Child Cancer Foundation’s street appeal is back on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, and it needs volunteers nationwide to help raise funds for Kiwi kids with cancer.

The appeal is the foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year, when hundreds of volunteers take to the streets to collect the critical funds needed to support these children and their families.

The foundation had to cancel its physical collection last year due to Covid-19, so it is urging Kiwis to get involved this year.

“It was a devastating blow to have had to cancel our appeal last year,” says Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs. “That’s why the tamariki and whānau we support need your help now more than ever.

“We need to raise $6 million each year and we don’t receive any direct government funding, so these families rely on the generosity of their fellow Kiwis.”

The foundation is supporting about 1300 families nationwide through all stages of their experience with childhood cancer.

Getting involved in the 2023 street appeal is easy — simply volunteer two hours of your time at a collection site near you.

“It’s a lot of fun, and every dollar you collect will make a real difference for Kiwi families impacted by childhood cancer,” says Monica.

Sign up to volunteer at childcancernz.rosterfy.co/register