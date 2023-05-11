Damian McKenzie is passing on his skills to the next generation of Chiefs and Chiefs Manawa players. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Damian McKenzie is passing on his skills to the next generation of Chiefs and Chiefs Manawa players. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Gallagher Chief’s staple Damian McKenzie continues to foster the next generation of rugby players through his partnership with Chiefs’ sponsor and Waikato-based business First Windows and Doors.

Together, McKenzie and the company host events for young fans where they can learn new rugby skills.

Today, McKenzie and five other Chiefs players held a hands-on skills session in New Plymouth with 80 young and local fans ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Reds at Yarrow Stadium tomorrow.

APL Window Solutions chief executive Dave Downey says about the partnership: “[Damian’s] friendly, down-to-earth nature and appeal to young rugby fans mean that we can offer unique experiences to our local rugby fans – and we are excited to continue this work next season.”

For the 2023 season, there will also be a campaign featuring McKenzie’s friend and teammate Anton Lienert-Brown. This Ultimate Rugby Training Challenge campaign sees McKenzie and Lienert-Brown team up for a series of rugby skills videos for young players to up their game.

As part of this campaign, there is a chance for rugby fans to win premier seats to the Gallagher Chiefs vs Hurricanes match next week and for young fans to win rugby gear.

To learn more about the campaign visit firstwindows.co.nz/promo/ultimate-rugby-experience.







