The Gallagher Chiefs and Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will play an exciting game at Pukekohe. Image / Supplied

The Gallagher Chiefs and the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will play at Pukekohe’s Navigation Homes Stadium in an exciting new format that promises a block-busting international pre-season game for the women’s team.

On February 17, the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will face Auckland’s nib Blues and New South Wales’ Waratahs. The latter game will be the first time a Super Rugby Aupiki side has faced a Super W side from Australia.

After these games, the Gallagher Chiefs will face the Blues. Both games will be a “game of three halves” format with three 30-minute periods.

The games are a great test for the teams ahead of their respective competitions, the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season which starts on February 25, and the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season which begins on February 24.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa are reigning Super Rugby Aupiki champions. Photo / Photosport

It is also a fantastic opportunity for fans to get an early taste of the best from both clubs.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis says: “It is great we are able to take this exciting occasion to Pukekohe and for our Counties-Manukau-based fans to see some of their local players in action.

“It’s a short drive from the Waikato and Auckland city and we are hoping for a big turnout to support the Chiefs Rugby Club in an exciting new concept.”

Counties Manukau head of operations Dale Tucker says the game was a big deal for the Pukekohe stadium.

The Gallagher Chiefs are prepared for the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season which begins on February 24 against the Crusaders in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

“Covid-19 squashed our chance of hosting a regular-season game, so to not only get the Gallagher Chiefs and Blues but also three Super Rugby level women’s teams right here in Pukekohe is huge,” Tucker says.

“This is a great opportunity for our local community to see their heroes in their own backyard.”

The women’s game will kick off at 2.40pm with nib Blues against the Waratahs. This is followed by the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa against the nib Blues, before the Chiefs Manawa will face the Waratahs.

The men’s game will begin at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale online.