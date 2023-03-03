Chiefs Manawa opened the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition convincingly against Hurricanes Poua in Levin. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa are ready to take on Auckland’s Blues Women after a smashing win against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin last week.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua has named a relatively unchanged side for round 2 of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki.

“Our pack and set-piece won the game for us against the Hurricanes Poua, and our selection this week reflects that with only one change to the starting line-up,” Kaua says.

Black Ferns Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Angel Mulu return from injury to be named in the playing 23 this week. Tangen-Wainohu will add even further skill and experience to the front line alongside round one Wahine of the Match, Luka Connor, and Tanya Kalounivale.

The rookie backline trio of Azalleyah Maaka, Mererangi Paul and Tenika Willison is once again supported by the experience of Carla Hohepa. Whilst the midfield continues with the continuity of players that are into their second season with the team.

Grace Houpapa-Barrett will bring impact off the bench alongside Mulu and last week’s debutant Kate Henwood. Also with a strong debut last week, loose forward Dhys Faleafaga will be looking to repeat her try-scoring form.

Chiefs Manawa won 53-21 against Hurricanes Poua in Levin last week. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Support for the forwards will also be provided by Victoria Makea with Violet Hapi-Wise, Amanda Rasch and Apii Nicholls for the backs. Player Santo Taumata was unavailable for selection due to injury.

Kaua says: “Our impact players are game changers and the power we have coming off our bench is a massive benefit for us. We know the Blues will be an arm wrestle, they love to play on top, and like us, they have some exciting young talent spread among some really experienced campaigners.

“We are working towards the endgame, and there is still a lot of mahi to do, but everyone is committed. There is an edge in camp, it’s competitive, but with love... This week we need to be both clinical and brutal.”

The starting 15 are

1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 2. Luka Connor 3. Tanya Kalounivale 4. Kelsie Thwaites 5. Chelsea Bremner 6. Charmaine Smith 7. Tynealle Fitzgerald 8. Kennedy Simon (C) 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (VC) 10. Hazel Tubic 11. Georgia Daals 12. Azalleyah Maaka 13. Carla Hohepa 14. Mererangi Paul 15. Tenika Willison

Reserves 16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett 17. Angel Mulu 18. Kate Henwood 19. Dhys Faleafaga 20. Victoria Makea 21. Violet Hapi-Wise 22. Amanda Rasch (debut) 23. Apii Nicholls

● The Details

What: Waitomo Chiefs Manawa vs Blues Women

When: Saturday, March 4 at 2.05pm

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland