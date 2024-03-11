Grace Kukutai scored the match-winning try for the Chiefs Manawa against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Grace Kukutai scored the match-winning try for the Chiefs Manawa against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa are the only unbeaten side after round two of Super Rugby Aupki after resisting the Blues 17-10 at Auckland’s Bell Park, home of the Pakuranga Rugby Club.

“It’s pretty blowing eh!” Blues captain Maia Roos complained when asked about the swirly and persistent wind that blew across the field towards the eastern corner throughout.

The demanding climate often wreaked havoc; basic handling, passing, and kicking made haphazard.

“It’s like spitting on a rollercoaster,” a grumpy spectator complained.

Still, it was a gripping, fierce, and entertaining spectacle where honours could have been shared.

In the 78th minute, Blues reserve halfback Kahlia Awa muscled over the line and claimed a try beside the posts.

An examination from the television match official spotted a slight fumble before the ball was extracted from the ruck.

The Chiefs Manawa had the wind at their backs in the first half and started with gusto, jumping to a 12-0 lead after 14 minutes.

Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui scored the first try trampling over the top of smaller opposite Jaymie Kolose who couldn’t stop her Counties Manukau teammate.

Repeated phases and penalties led to increasing Chiefs’ momentum and a wilting Blues defence on the blindside.

Manawa second five Grace Steinmetz crossed in the same corner in similar circumstances only moments later. Steinmetz covers multiple positions in the backline.

The Chiefs Manawa lead could have been larger. For a second successive week, Niall Williams-Guthrie saved a certain try, this time with a lunging ankle tap on Mererangi Paul.

The Blues weren’t without promise in possession, but insecure handling proved a hamstring.

Patrial breaks went unrewarded, and the Chiefs withstood a barrage inside their 22 before the break.

The Blues breakthrough arrived in the 44th minute when bustling No.8 Tafito Lafaele refused to submit easily before the paint.

The conversion attempt by the first-five Krysten Cottrell was taken in front of the sticks 20m out. It was charged down Cheslin Kolbe style by the zestful and calculated Tui.

In the 50th minute, the Chiefs lost reserve loose forward Chyna Hohepa to a yellow card for persistent infringements.

Sixty seconds later Blues halfback Mel Puckett capitalized on the Chiefs shortage of troops.

Inexplicably the easy conversion was missed after the ball fell off the tee as Cottrell was through her stride before striking the ball. Cottrell volleyed a missile into the head of an unsuspecting victim.

If that was harsh, the weather was outright voodoo for the Blues.

In the 57th minute, a penalty clearance flirted with the touchline.

Blues fullback Patricia Maliepo leapt nearly 2m off the ground, more if you count the wind, to palm the ball back to a colleague.

Instead, she slapped it to Grace Kukutai who gleefully strode clear for the match-winning try.

Kukutai is a worldly talent. She played professional netball for the Northern Mystics and Sevens in Japan, the US, Dubai, and South Africa.

The Chiefs Manawa were largely anchored inside their territory for the remainder of the contest, steadfast tackling juxtaposed against the impatience Blues.

The Blues’ breakdown work was disruptive and supplied ample chances. The Chiefs’ scrum was superior.

Chiefs captain and openside Kennedy Simon, evergreen No. 8 Victoria Edmonds and substitute prop Bitila Tawake were among the Chiefs’ standouts.

Roos led the charge for the Blues. Hooker Grace Gago was robust, and Charmaine McMenamin and Awa added spark from the bench.

Chiefs Manawa 17 (Tries: Ruby Tui, Grace Steinmetz, Grace Kukutai. Conversions: Renee Holmes)

Blues 10 (Tries: Tafito Lafaele, Mel Puckett)





