All Blacks, Chiefs and Waikato loose forward Luke Jacobson is staying with in the region until at least 2025. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs’ dominant loose forward Luke Jacobson is the latest player who extended his contract with the club, as well as the Waikato Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2025.

The 18-test All Black was a consistent starter for the Chiefs this year and a key element of their outstanding DHL Super Rugby Pacific performances. He was also among the players named in the All Blacks squad to travel to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Jacobson said he was stoked to re-sign his contract.

“I love representing these teams and am very proud to be able to call myself a Waikato and Chiefs man and also an All Black. I’m hungry to succeed with these teams and tick off a few unticked boxes.”

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said he was delighted to have Jacobson sticking around for another two seasons.

“Luke is an outstanding player; he’s a workhorse, a consistent performer and considered a real warrior within our group. Luke leads by example both on and off the field. He isn’t one to waste words and prefers to let his actions speak for themself,” McMillan said.

“In the absence of some senior players who have moved on, I have no doubt Luke will play an integral part in providing the leadership and guidance our younger players will be looking for.”

Luke Jacobson was a part of the recent World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

Jacobson first made his mark in First XV rugby which earned him selection in the 2014 New Zealand Schools team.

He went on to play for the New Zealand U20s team twice and captained them in his second season to win the 2017 U20 World Championship title.

Jacobson made his debut for the Chiefs in 2018, followed by a debut for the All Blacks in 2019.

His aptitude for leadership has seen him Jacobson wearing the captain’s armband for the first time in 2021 and multiple times since.

Waikato Rugby head coach Ross Filipo said he was excited about Jacobson extending his career with Waikato. “He is a great man and a great leader who continues to make huge contributions on and off the field and always represents the region with pride.”

Other payers who have extended their contracts include Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Shaun Stevenson, Quinn Tupaea, Cortez Ratima, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tupou Vaa’i and Aidan Ross.

Pita Gus Sowakula, Brodie Retallick, Brad Weber, Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell have announced overseas stints and therefore won’t be playing for the Chiefs next season.

The full 2024 Gallagher Chiefs squad will be named later this year ahead of assembling for pre-season training.

