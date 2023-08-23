The Chatham Cup semifinal between Melville United and Waterside Karori was played in Hamilton last weekend. Photo / Christina Yamunanathan, Marque Brand Studios

Melville United have their eyes dead set on winning the Chatham Cup after a smashing semifinal against Wellington club Waterside Karori on Saturday.

Melville won 3-1 at home, meaning they will face Christchurch United in the final on September 10 at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

It will be the second time in five years that the Hamilton club have their eyes on the trophy and they are looking to go one better than in 2019, when they lost the final to Napier City Rovers.

The Chatham Cup, now in its 100th year, will mark the end of an era for Melville skipper and team captain Aaron Scott, 37, who is retiring at the end of the season, having played more than 370 games for his club.

The final will also be a big moment for coach Jarrod Young, 29. It is his first season of being in charge of Melville’s coaching and also his first as a coach at a top domestic level.

Young said he was “pretty excited” to have won the semifinal “and to achieve this with such a young squad”.

Young said Melville United had the “youngest squad in the league, far younger than Christchurch’s”.

“This can be a strength. Our squad is young and energetic which relates to how we play, but [to win the final] we also need experienced [players].”

One of those experienced players is Scott, who Young hopes to send off with a last hurrah.

“I grew up in Hamilton and played for Melville when I was younger. Aaron coached me. Then I played with him and now I’m coaching him, which is pretty cool,” Young said.

He adds that he is confident Melville can win, but is well aware that the team “hasn’t won anything yet”, so he was very focused on “making sure we win”.

The last time Melville clashed with Christchurch United in the Chatham Cup was in the 2019 quarter-finals when Melville won 4-0.

Since then, the two teams have only clashed once, in a national league match last year in Christchurch, where Melville also won.

Melville haven’t won the Chatham Cup before, however, the last Waikato team to win the trophy was Waikato United in 1988, a predecessor club that merged with Melville AFC to form Melville United in 1996.

The only other Waikato team to win the Chatham Cup was Technical Old Boys in 1962.

This year’s Chatham Cup final will also be special for Melville United club chairman Wayne Bates who - as a player - was a member of the 2003 Melville squad that lost the final 3-1 to University Mount Wellington.

This year, his 16-year-old son Isaac is a member of the Melville squad set to play in the final. Not only that: in the semifinal on Saturday, Isaac Bates came on as a substitute, setting up the winning goal.

Melville striker Jerson Lagos was the star of the game, scoring two goals, including a spectacular free kick from just outside the penalty zone.

The other goal was scored by fellow striker Jack McGovern, who came on in the 70th minute as a substitute to make his second appearance for the team this season. McGovern, known by teammates as “The Guv’nor”, just arrived from Liverpool - where he was a goalkeeper.

Melville were delighted with the support during the semifinal after about 1200 fans made their way to Gower Park.

Bates says he believes the supporters were “a fly-on” from the Fifa Women’s World Cup that just concluded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kate Sheppard Cup women’s final will be held on the same day as the Chatham Cup, on September 10. Wellington United will face Western Springs.

The Details

What: Chatham Cup final, Melville United v Christchurch United

When: September 10 at 4pm

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland