NZTrio, that is Ashley Brown (cello), Somi Kim (piano) and Amalia Hall (violin). Photo / Katherine Brook

1 May, 2023 04:30 AM 2 mins to read

Renowned Auckland-based classical music ensemble NZTrio is celebrating its 21st birthday with a nationwide tour - which also stops in Hamilton.

Violinist Amalia Hall, cellist Ashley Brown, and pianist Somi Kim are set to showcase their coming-of-age with a programme that fittingly has Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio No 3 at heart.

NZTrio says they have chosen the Brahms pieces because they are “epically symphonic” and rich in feeling.

“[Brahms] really understands the interactions between different instruments, and his music feels very intimate... During the tour we progress through his three trios, experiencing the development of his compositional style and flair, as he matures as a composer and musician,” the ensemble says.

Concertgoers in different cities will hear one of the three trios, alongside Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Trio in B flat major K 502 and Adagio, Gareth Farr’s Forbidden Colours and a specially commissioned piece from Claire Cowan called Ultra Violet.

NZTrio says they are thrilled to share this colourful repertoire with different audiences.

“Performing this programme all over the country is a real privilege for us and we can’t wait to share our love and passion for this music throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.”

For more information and other tour dates visit NZTrio’s website.

The Details

What: NZTrio - Chamber Music NZ series

When: May 9, at 7.30pm

Where: Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton

Tickets: from $11.50, available online via Ticketek