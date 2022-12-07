The exhibition features a photo by Kiwi photographer Richard Robinson that highlights the work done to protect New Zealand's population of southern right whales. Photo / Richard Robinson

The Waikato Museum is the first New Zealand host for this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

The world-renowned competition exhibition comprises 100 photographs, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, that will be on show in Hamilton from Friday, December 9, until April 23.

Founded in 1965 by BBC Wildlife Magazine, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is a competition for photographers of all ages and abilities that captures fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Waikato Museum director of museum and arts Liz Cotton says the museum was thrilled to be the first New Zealand host for this year’s exhibition.

“Wildlife Photographer of the Year provides a global platform to showcase some of the best photography talent from around the world for over 55 years,” Cotton says.

Grand prize winner: Ball of cactus bees. Photo / Karine Aigner (US), Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022

“This year’s award winners include a stunning image by New Zealander photographer Richard Robinson, highlighting the work done to protect New Zealand’s population of tohorā/southern right whales.”

Director of the Natural History Museum, Dr Doug Gurr, says the photos have been captured by some of the best photographers from around the world.

“The photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder. These inspiring images convey the human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot — from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce-back of a protected species,” Gurr says.

“We are thrilled to see our prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reaching audiences in this part of New Zealand for the first time. What could be more fitting than the setting of the Waikato Museum, on the banks of the biodiverse Waikato River? We hope every visitor leaves the exhibition feeling inspired to protect and celebrate the natural world.”

The photo competition receives entries from over 90 countries. Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

A polar bear takes residence in an abandoned house in the Russian high Arctic. Photo / Dmitry Kokh

Young kiwi photographer D’Artagnan Sprengel received a Highly Commended award in the 11-14 Years Old category for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his photograph Frost daisy.

Winner of the Grand Title award was The big buzz by Washington-based photographer Karine Aigner, shot with a macro lens to show the frenzy of Texan cactus bees competing to mate. This captivating image, and all other prize winners, will be among the 100 photographs on display at Waikato Museum.

The award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

The Natural History Museum joined forces with BBC Wildlife Magazine in 1984 to create the competition as it is known today. The competition is now solely run and owned by the Natural History Museum.

Entries for the 2023 awards opened in October.

For more information on the exhibition coming to Hamilton, go to the Waikato Museum’s website.

The Details

What: Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

When: December 9 to April 23, daily 10am to 5pm.

Where: Waikato Museum, Hamilton.

Tickets: Entry fees apply.



