Cantando Choir to perform popular Easter oratorio in Hamilton

Cantando Choir is celebrating the good news of Easter with its first concert of the year, the weekend after Easter.

The choir has chosen to present English composer John Stainer's popular Easter oratorio The Crucifixion. "People may wonder why we're performing The Crucifixion in the week after Easter," says Cantando musical director Kolitha Jayatunge.

"While Stainer's work tells the story of Christ's passion, it also affirms the sense of forgiveness and hope that the resurrection brings. As such, it is an appropriate work to perform soon after one of the most important feasts in the Christian calendar."

The oratorio is scored for choir, tenor and bass soloists and congregation. In this performance, Kolitha will sing the tenor solo part and well-known local performer and teacher Ian Campbell is the bass soloist.

The audience will be invited to join the choir in singing the five beautiful chorales that punctuate the work. Talented Hamilton musician Timothy Carpenter provides accompaniment on the cathedral's magnificent pipe organ.

This is an exciting opportunity for Waikato music lovers to hear and participate in this special work. Seating is limited, so secure your ticket now.

Tickets: Adults $30, seniors and unwaged $25, student with ID $15, family (two adults and two children) $65 (additional children $10, under-5s free), group bookings (10 seats) $200. Tickets also available from choir members or at the door. Entry is by general admission.

The Details

What: Cantando Choir's The Crucifixion by John Stainer

When: Sunday, April 11

Where: St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Hamilton

Tickets: email info@cantando.org, or Ticket Hotline on 021 073 6599