Bowls Te Awamutu club members.

Bowls Te Awamutu held its opening day in brilliant weather on Saturday.

A good number of members attended, including three new players.

To officially open the greens, patron Margaret Littlewood put up the first jack and life member John Apeldoorn delivered the first bowl - a perfect shot that sat neatly beside the jack.

A progressive format for the day’s play made for a social atmosphere.

The prize giving followed on in a convivial atmosphere, with “master of ceremonies” life member John Byett at the helm.

Bowls Te Awamutu newcomer Chrissi was among the prizewinners on their opening day.

The 2023-2024 season is now in full swing, and the club looks forward to its full programme - and kind weather.

Anyone who would like to have a look at what Bowls Te Awamutu does is welcome.

Tuesdays and Saturdays are regular club days, plus coaching and general practice on Friday mornings from 10am - otherwise, pop in any time that play is in progress.