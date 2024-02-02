Rameka Poihipi will co-captain the Gallagher Chiefs in Japan this weekend alongside Kaylum Boshier. Photo / Photosport

Rameka Poihipi will co-captain the Gallagher Chiefs in Japan this weekend alongside Kaylum Boshier. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs team has been named to take the field in Tokyo for the first pre-season match against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights on Sunday.

The Cross Border Rugby games are set to be played with a team of 28 players, giving teams an additional five reserves.

The extended format will allow sides to trial combinations and ensure players get valuable game time ahead of DHL Super Rugby Pacific kick-off in three weeks.

Recently announced vice-captains for the season, Kaylum Boshier and Rameka Poihipi, will commence their responsibilities this weekend in the absence of Luke Jacobson who remains on All Blacks playing leave.

Halfback Xavier Roe and midfielder Quinn Tupaea will also start after missing the 2023 season because of injury.

Notable opportunities will come for wider squad members Tana Tahukaraina, Josh Jacomb, Millenium Sanerivi, Wallace Sititi, Tevita Ofa, Cody Nordstrom and Riley Hohepa who will take the field in a Gallagher Chiefs jersey for the first time during this game.

The match will kick off at 6.30pm NZT and be broadcast live on Sky Sport, delayed broadcast on Sky Open.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights:

1. Ollie Norris

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier (Co-Captain)

8. Malachi Wrampling

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Ioane

11. Peniasi Malimali

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Rameka Poihipi (Co-Captain)

14. Tana Tuhakaraina

15. Josh Jacomb

16. Millenium Sanerivi

17. Aidan Ross

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Tevita Ofa

23. Liam Coombes-Fabling

24. Riley Hohepa

25. Cody Nordstrom

26. Hamilton Burr

27. Jared Proffit

28. Kauvaka Kaivelata

Broadcast

Live on Sky Sport. Delayed coverage on Sky Open.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



