American artist Tony Diaz created a mural on Bryce St, next to Seddon Park. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The popular Boon Street Art Festival has done it again: In just three days they brought love and colour to Hamilton, this time to Dinsdale and parts of the central city last weekend.

Artists from Hamilton, Aotearoa and around the world defied the rain and ousted the clouds with their stunning murals. The new artworks can be admired around the Dinsdale Shopping Centre and next to the Waikato Museum, as well as on Bryce St next to the Seddon Park Stadium, at the Norris Ward Park Arts Centre and at 127 Collingwood St.

Those who painted the town (not only) red were local artists Pounamu Wharekawa, Brya Rose and Zarna Torpey, Bay of Plenty artists Te Marunui Hotene, Elliot Mason and Paul Darragh, Auckland-based artist Stephen Templer, Canadian indigenous Mohawk artist Leilani Shaw, American artist Tony Diaz, Japanese artist Koryu Aoshima and New Zealand-based artist Guy Moskon.

To check out street art from the past seven years, Boon has released a mural map which can be picked up from the Central and Dinsdale libraries, Hamilton Gardens and Waikato Museum.

The map can also be downloaded from the Boon Street Art Festival website. To find out more, follow @boonstreetart on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.