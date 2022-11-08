Boon Street Art Festival is coming to Dinsdale. Image / Supplied

Boon Street Art Festival is back on track and ready to bring love and colour to Hamilton's suburb of Dinsdale at the end of this month.

The much-loved festival, now in its seventh year, was invited to Dinsdale by local community groups as an approach to revitalising the often undervalued suburb.

Festival director Craig McClure says Boon is excited about connecting communities with art.

"Local advocates in Dinsdale made the noise; Boon got the nudge and here we are, getting it done," he says.

Artists from Hamilton, Aotearoa and around the world will brighten up the suburb from November 25 to 27. New Boon artworks will also be created in the CBD.

Those set to paint the town (not only red) include local artists Garreth and Lesley Steiner, Pounamu Wharekawa and Brya Rose, Bay of Plenty artist Te Marunui Hotene, Wellington artists Stephen Templer and Chimp, American artist Tony Diaz and Japanese artist Koryu Aoshima.

Before making the move into Dinsdale, the Boon team had a couple of meetings with locals to hear the community's thoughts.

Boon co-founder Paul Bradley says: "From the conversations we've been having in Dinsdale, it's clear that there's so much love and pride in the area. The new murals are our way of celebrating this and making it visible."

On Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, Boon will host a family-friendly event at the Dinsdale shops, with food trucks, stalls and performances from local schools including Fraser High and Rhode Street School.

Visitors can have a look at the artists being hard at work transforming bland walls into dazzling murals.

Hamilton Arts Trust chair Iain White says the Boon team invites everyone to come along and see the new murals taking shape.

"Boon brings, fun, energy, creativity and aroha ... Watch us paint during the festival weekend and enjoy the vibe."

The festival's contribution to Dinsdale's new coat of paint is supported by Boon's sponsors, like Foster Construction and Resene Paints, alongside the Hamilton City Council.

To catch all the festival action head to the Boon Street Art Festival's website and follow @boonstreetart on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.