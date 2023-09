Police have identified the body found in the Waikato River in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Police have confirmed that the person whose body was found in the Waikato River on Monday afternoon has been identified following a post mortem.

The family of the deceased has been notified and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police would be making follow up enquiries on behalf of the coroner.









