The Waikato River in Hamilton.

Police are making enquiries after a body was found in the Waikato River in Hamilton on Monday evening.

Police have confirmed they were notified by a member of the public of a body in the water at about 5.30pm on September 25.

“Staff have now recovered the deceased from the water and will begin enquiries to determine their identity, notify their next of kin and determine the circumstance around their death.

“This may take some time and more information will be provided once available.”





